Stefon Diggs Makes Bizzare Claim About Vikings Trading Him To Bills: ‘Screw Him’

This summer, the Houston Texans restocked for another long playoff run by adding talent and seasoned leadership to both their offense and defense. One of those components came via a trade with the Buffalo Bills, in which they acquired standout star wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who was eager for a fresh start following years of postseason disappointment.

Stefon Diggs spent a portion of his first media availability as a Houston Texan laying to rest rumors that he and former colleague and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a strained relationship. But he questioned if the Vikings had the greatest of intentions when they sent him to Buffalo.

Stefon Diggs believes Minnesota Vikings wanted to “screw him” by sending him to Buffalo Bills

As, per SI Now, Stefon Diggs believes the trade with the Buffalo Bills was to “screw him” bad. Diggs told media in Houston. "I don't know if they sent me to Buffalo with the most kindest, with the most great intent, but all's well that ends well. When I got to Buffalo, (Allen) — (Allen) is still my guy. ... He embraced (me) and we spent a lot of time, and I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him."



The Vikings selected Diggs in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft. Diggs played for Minnesota from 2015 to 2019, with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in his last two years.

Diggs is responsible for one of the most memorable events in Vikings history: the Minneapolis Miracle, in which he scored a walk-off touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the divisional stage of the 2017-18 playoffs. The Vikings won 29-24, after trailing 24-23 with 25 seconds left.

When did Vikings trade Stefon Diggs?

In 2020, the Vikings traded Diggs and a seventh-round draft pick to the Bills, receiving first, fourth, fifth, and sixth-round picks in exchange. Diggs' relationship with the Vikings deteriorated, and he missed team meetings and practices.

The Vikings used the Bills' 2020 first-round pick to choose Diggs' successor, standout receiver Justin Jefferson, whom they recently inked to a record-breaking contract deal.

Diggs will be entering his tenth season in the NFL and brings a wealth of experience to this Texans team and wide receiver corps. Diggs will instantly come in and demand one of the starting wideout positions next to Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

In an interview with the media, Diggs highlighted what excites him the most about becoming a part of this squad and what he is most looking forward to this season.



Building chemistry is critical for a new player on a new team, and it appears like Diggs is completely involved in the players he will be playing alongside on Sundays. Diggs has been contentious throughout his career, but now that he has a new opportunity, he appears to be adopting DeMeco Ryan's philosophy.

Diggs is coming off strong in the season in which he recorded 107 catches for 1,183 yards and eight touchdowns. He will aim to bring his consistency and playmaking abilities to Houston, but with so many mouths to feed, his stats may not accurately represent his effect on the club in 2024.

