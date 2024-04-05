Stefon Diggs pays teammate USD 100k to wear number 1: Find out the highest an NFL player has paid for a jersey swap

The Buffalo Bills have made waves in the world of the NFL by their trading landscape. The trading took place when they were sending wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. In the deal that included draft picks, Diggs found himself in a new city with a new team and a new jersey number. 

The transitioning into a new team often prompts players to release their jersey number preference. Diggs is known for his agility and speed on the field, Diggs made a strategic decision to opt for a lower jersey number than his previous one. 

Stefon Diggs Breaks the Bank with $100k 

This choice aligns with findings from a UCLA study, which suggests that lower jersey numbers in the NFL are often associated with perceptions of a slimmer and faster body type. The whole process of obtaining his desired number, however, came with a price tag. 

Stefon Diggs (PC: Getty Images)

A reporter from the NFL Aaron Wilson revealed on X that Diggs acquired that coveted No.1 jersey from veteran safety Jimmie Ward. He reportedly shelling out roughly $100,000 for the privilege. Ward reverted to his former number, No. 20 from his days with the San Francisco 49ers. 

NFL's Priciest Jersey Swap

Previously Diggs wore No.14, throughout his nine-year career with the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills. His move to the Texans presented an opportunity for change. Opting for No.1 not only signifies a fresh start but also contributes to a numerical symmetry within the Texan’s roster. 

ALSO READ:  Bills trade Stefon Diggs to Texas following social media controversy involving Josh Allen

Diggs’ investment in securing his preferred jersey number mirrors similar instances across the NFL. Here the players have been paid hefty sums to maintain their legacy. From Deion Sanders to Elu Manning to Donovan McNabb, several notable figures have faced the same challenges in securing their desired numbers. 

ALSO READ: NFL rumor: Bills blocked Stefon Diggs from seeking Chiefs trade

Latest Articles