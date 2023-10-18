'Step in to the cage and fight': Connor McGregor teases UFC fight with Canelo Alverez after social media feud

It’s truly thrilling witnessing two legends from different combat sports collide in a match. We have seen many such fights where a boxer competes against MMA stars. Conor McGregor is currently beefing with Boxing icon Canelo Alverez. Both stars are exchanging blows at each other on Twitter.

However, McGregor has now issued an open challenge to Canelo Alverez to fight him in the UFC. Notorious one tweeted that HBO and Showtime are dead. UFC is here if these fighters (Canelo) dare to step into the cage and fight. the time is now. “If you fighters in denial ever build up the courage to step into the cage and fight. The time is now! Full circle”

Conor McGregor drops a hint and threatens Canelo Alverez that he will break his knee

Canelo Alverez earlier tweeted and mocked McGregor, arguing he can knock him out with just one punch. To which McGregor replied he did not even want his hands to knock the Boxing legend out he would kick his knee and knock him out.

Two division champion now posted a series of Tweets where he dropped a picture of Muhammad Ali vs. Antonio Inoki. In the picture, Inoki was kicking Ali’s legs. He was looking a bit concerned. McGregor dropped the picture as a threat to Alverez. Moreover, McGregor has not challenged Alverez to a boxing match appears like he wants Alverez in the cage or in a crossover combat match (Boxer vs MMA fighter).

Additionally, McGregor again tweeted a picture of Canelo, This time of his boxing match the image reveals his one leg with a knee brace. McGregor indicates that he can easily target Canelo’s knee, leading to a knockout.

Canelo is not the only boxer McGregor has had beef with, He also had a past beef with Floyd Mayweather. both fought in a Boxing match popularly known as Money Fight. McGregor lost the bout in 2018.

