Steph Curry and Steve Kerr Show Support for Kamala Harris's Presidential Bid at Paris Olympics After Joe Biden's Retirement

As Team USA gears up for their gold medal pursuit at the Paris Olympics, Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have both endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming Presidential Election. Curry and especially Kerr have long publicly supported left-leaning views and Democratic Party policies, making their endorsement of Harris expected.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, with Team USA featuring over 590 competitors in sports, from swimming and gymnastics to basketball. Scheduled to kick off on July 26, the Games will conclude on August 11. LeBron James has been bestowed the honor of carrying the Stars and Stripes in the opening ceremony.

Even before the games officially start, several events like women's handball and soccer are in progress. The U.S. women's soccer team is particularly in the spotlight as they strive to secure gold against Zambia.

Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr support Kamala Harris as Joe Biden bows out of re-election race

Joe Biden has stepped out of the race for re-election, paving the way for Kamala Harris, who has the endorsement of both Stephen Curry and Steve Kerr. The sports stars have joined the list of notable figures backing Harris.

"Vice President Harris is ready to energize this campaign and hopefully emerge as the victorious candidate. This is no small matter," Curry aired his view via ESPN. "As someone representing the Bay Area and a strong supporter of us, I want to reciprocate that support.

"In the context of us representing our nation and considering the pivotal phase our country will go through in the next few, we hope this is the best approach to foster unity in the country. Sports has always been a uniting force, and in the face of the prevalent division in our country, we need all the positive energy and optimism. We hope Harris carries forward with this vision."

On the other hand, Kerr bluntly expressed his support for Harris, stating on Landscape, "Kamala Harris is an outstanding candidate, and she has my support."

Team USA’s path to gold with Olympic schedule, key players, and exhibition recap

Team USA men's basketball team is set to face Serbia in their opening game of the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking the court on Sunday, July 28 at 8:15 AM MST in Lille, France. Subsequent games in Lille will have them challenging South Sudan on Wednesday, July 31, at noon MST and Puerto Rico on Saturday, August 3, at 8:15 AM MST.

Spearheading the team are NBA luminaries such as LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin, Devin Booker, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum, who are all gunning for the 17th men's basketball gold medal for the U.S. Fans can catch these exciting matches live on NBC and USA Network, or via streaming on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

In the build-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics, the U.S. team faced a hard-fought win against South Sudan in an exhibition game with a close scoreline of 101-100. The American victory was clinched by LeBron James' crucial layup eight seconds before the game ended. Despite having an opportunity to snatch the win in the final moments, South Sudan missed their last two shots.

The U.S. side's scoring was dominated by LeBron James, who netted 23 points. He was supported by Joel Embiid and Stephen Curry, who contributed 18 and 16 points respectively. On the South Sudan side, the leading contributors were Marial Shayok, with 14 points, followed by Carlik Jones, with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists.

