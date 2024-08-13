Steph Curry Joke by McDonald's France Goes Viral After Team USA Wins Gold in 2024 Paris Olympics

Team USA's Steph Curry killed France's chance to advance in the closing minutes of the 2024 Olympics, prompting a reaction from McDonald's in France. After watching Steph Curry's insane finish, in which he hit four 3-pointers in a row against France in the final 2:58 to lead the USA to a 98-87 victory, the fast-food decided to remove one of their signature sauces, " Classic Curry” from all the French locations.

Based on Steph's last name, the social media post, intended as a joke, reveals McDonald's plans to remove the sauce for the next four years. McDonald's France posted the photo on their Instagram.

This was Team USA's second straight matchup with France in the Olympic Games gold medal game. Steph talked about his mental focus in the moments before he drained four consecutive threes in front of millions of basketball fans worldwide. The post's message in French translates to read, "For obvious reasons, we are considering removing the sauce." The image is accompanied by a caption that reads, "For four years minimum."

Curry told ESPN’s Anthony Gharib, “Before every shot you take, you think it’s going in. All I saw was the rim. I didn’t see who was in front of me. I knew it was kind of a late-clock situation, but that one impressed me.”

Although LeBron James and Kevin Durant were important in the Paris 2024 Olympics, Stephen Curry became the leader of Team USA and finished with a team-high 24 points, including 8-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc, five assists, and two steals.

This is the fifth consecutive Olympic gold for the United States men's basketball team, and the first medal for Curry, who has won four NBA championships. "That was an unbelievable moment," Curry told NBC right after the game. "For us to finally accomplish that, for me to get a gold medal is insane."

The Chef pulled off an incredible comeback in the semifinals against Nikola Jokic and Serbia, scoring just one point less than the tournament record. Now Curry will shift his focus to the NBA regular season with the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are going through a transition period and will take the court without Klay Thompson for the first time in over a decade after his move to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Golden State Warriors have some quality youngsters and they will have to compliment their star shooter if they want to win the NBA title or even have an outside chance to win it.

