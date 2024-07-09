Steph Curry Made THIS Bold Statement About His Career With Golden State Warriors: 'Things Change Quickly'

According to his statements, Stephen Curry intends to play for the Golden State Warriors for the rest of his career. This kind of feeling is getting harder to find in the NBA and sports in general.

Curry said, "I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life. That's always been my goal. And I'm saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly, and the league has changed quickly, so we're trying to adapt and evolve."

Curry’s career with the Warriors

Curry is averaging 24.8 points and 6.4 assists per game in 956 games for Golden State. The point guard has four NBA titles with the Warriors, has been selected for the All-NBA team ten times, and is a 10-time All-Star. In addition, Curry won two league MVP awards and was named the 2022 NBA Finals MVP.

In the modern NBA, it would be an uncommon accomplishment if Curry decided to play his whole career for Golden State. It seems that at some point in their careers, even important components of an organization are relocated.

Thompson left a few days back

When Golden State decided to part ways with Klay Thompson, Warriors’ supporters were given an early look at that reality. The former Splash Brother was instrumental in the team's success, but he recently signed a sign-and-trade agreement to play for the Dallas Mavericks.

And then there's the LeBron James situation. The NBA star was born in Akron, Ohio, and it appeared that he would have a legendary career in the state following his selection by the Cleveland Cavaliers. James did, however, win two championships with the Miami Heat before bringing one to Cleveland. In addition, he quit the Cavaliers a second time to play for the Los Angeles Lakers in the west, where it appears he will end his career.

Curry deserves praise

Players always seem to make a move before retiring, even outside of the NBA. Tom Brady, who ended his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots, is arguably the best example.

Curry deserves recognition if he plays for the Warriors for the duration of his career. The point guard has long been committed to developing Golden State into a contender in a league where players frequently trade allegiance for better chances at winning a championship or higher salaries.

