Steph Curry Makes Huge Statement on If He, Klay Thomson, and Draymond Green Will Leave Warriors Next Season

It is safe to say that the NBA has seen very few dynasties like the Golden State Warriors.

The Dubs, as they are popularly known, have the core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson for years and they have won multiple NBA titles together.

The Warriors have struggled this season, and this has led to rumors of Klay and Draymond being let go by the hierarchy to freshen up the team.

However, Steph Curry thinks differently. Curry thinks that Draymond Green and Klay Thompson will still end their careers as Warriors.

Curry expressed his wish to stay with the team and his belief that Thompson and Green will also stick with the Warriors in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews.

What did Steph Curry say?

Curry remarked, "That's always been a motivator for us," at 2:44.

"I believe the way we discuss it is that we want to compete at an extremely high level even after we finish our career as Warriors. However, you want to wrap things up properly."

Steph was quick to acknowledge that the season hadn’t gone according to plans.

However, the four-time NBA champion is optimistic that the Warriors can change their fortune in the remainder of the games.

"We've been through a lot this year, the three of us," Curry stated.

"Draymond was gone for a while and that made Klay play a new role. We have a new cast of characters who will be alongside us in this journey."

“It is, in my opinion, quite feasible to do both. We simply need to do everything in our power to safeguard our identity, and I believe we're headed in the right direction."

Underwhelming season for the Warriors but signs of a comeback?

Golden State is currently one game over .500 and ranked No. 10 in the Western Conference, indicating that the Warriors' 2023–24 NBA season hasn't exactly gone as planned.

Though there has been controversy and rumors along the way, the Warriors are beginning to turn things around after winning eight of their previous ten games before the All-Star break.

Although his teammates have struggled this season, Curry has continued to be the Warriors' rock, scoring 28 points a night, and turning in clutch performances in crucial situations, such as his game-winning basket against the Phoenix Suns earlier in February.

Thompson is having one of his worst seasons in the NBA since his debut. He is averaging 17.3 points per game which is his worst points per game since his second season.

Before the All-Star break, Thompson was benched in favor of rookie Brandin Podziemski.

However, looks like this move might work in favor of Thompson and take the pressure off him.

Thompson scored 35 points in that game coming off the bench and showed that he still got that scoring touch.

Green's absence of 12 games contributed to the Warriors' difficulties but he has been effective since coming back to the team.

As he has done throughout his career, he will try to maintain his position as Golden State's defensive pillar.

With 29 games remaining in the season, the core of the Warriors is hoping for a surge in the second half that will propel the team into the postseason.

