Steph Curry reacts to Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as they oppose his Goat Point Guard claim

The star player of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, didn't shy away from claiming his position as the best point guard of all time, surpassing even Magic Johnson, which apparently didn't sit well with some. Immediately, veterans like Michael Jordan came to the defense of their own legends, refuting Curry's bold assertion. Yet such disagreements from two of basketball's all-time greats didn't seem to trouble Curry in the slightest.

Discussing with Whitney Sandretto on 95.7 The Game, Curry graciously acknowledged the impossibility of reaching a definitive conclusion on who's the greatest. He argued that as humans experience time linearly, a comparison between players across different eras becomes inherently subjective.

“It's an argument that's impossible to resolve and that's why everyone loves to debate it. I can say I'm the best, Magic can uphold his status, and any other point guard can have their say. It's an intriguing aspect of basketball and it is evolving eras,” expressed Curry.

While Curry adamantly believes in his standing as the premier player in his position - owing to his game-changing abilities and his skill at elevating his team through his magnetic presence and selflessness - he remains respectful towards his forerunners, like Magic Johnson, who blazed the trail before him.

Stephen Curry aims for 2024 Paris Olympics with Team USA

Stephen Curry has not only not won a gold medal before; he has yet to participate in an Olympics during his illustrious 14-year career, despite achieving everything there is to achieve in basketball.

Curry does have international experience, but he last played nearly a decade ago in the 2014 FIBA World Cup — which was the last time Team USA won the event. There’s no question that this version of Curry, although older and not the same in terms of agility and speed, would wreak havoc in the international style of play. Defenses would be hard-pressed to keep track of him at all times, and there’s an argument that there is no one outside of America that can truly keep track of him.

Add to that the fact that besides Curry would be James, Durant, and possibly other names such as Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, and Jayson Tatum, Team USA would find themselves the overwhelming favorites to repeat in the Olympics.

But first, the desire and intention to play must be there. Curry has stated that it’s the only accolade that he has yet to achieve and that it is his intention to be there should things fall into place.

