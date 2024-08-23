Steph Curry Voices Support For Kamala Harris at DNC After Steve Kerr’s ‘Night Night’ Remark About Donald Trump

Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warrior and NBA All-Star known for his incredible three-point shooting, recently won a gold medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. On Thursday night, he appeared via video at the Democratic National Convention to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency.

Wearing his gold medal, Curry emphasized how the “unity on and off the court” at the Olympics showed that together, anything is possible and that this unity can continue to inspire the world.

“That’s why I believe Kamala as president could restore unity and keep our country moving forward,” Curry stated. “This is about preserving hope and ensuring that families are supported during their most crucial times.”

Just two days earlier, Steve Kerr, who coached Team USA in Paris and has led the Warriors to multiple championships, spoke in person at the Democrats’ convention in Chicago, where he also endorsed Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Kerr emphasized that leaders should "display dignity," "tell the truth," and "care for and love the people they lead." He pointed out that Harris and Walz embody these qualities, subtly suggesting that former President Trump does not.

Kerr, known as one of the NBA’s most liberal voices and someone who has previously clashed with Trump, also remarked that after the election results are finalized in November, "we can — in the words of the great Steph Curry — tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night.’”

Advertisement

Curry's "night, night" gesture, which he performs after scoring on the court by resting his face on his hands as if going to sleep, implies that the game is effectively over.

Although Curry didn’t make the gesture in his video on Thursday, he did mention his visit with the Warriors to the White House last year to celebrate their 2022 NBA title at President Biden's invitation. It was during this visit that he met Harris.

Last month, Harris visited the U.S. men’s national basketball team during a practice in Las Vegas before they set out on their Olympic journey. During her visit, she had a brief one-on-one conversation with Curry. The two also met in January 2023 when the Warriors visited the White House to celebrate their 2022 NBA championship.

Earlier this month, Curry played a key role in leading the United States men's national basketball team to its fifth consecutive gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, marking his first Olympic appearance, which he described as a "great honor." He proudly wore his newly minted Olympic gold medal during his video message, in which he called for unity as a nation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Hypes Up Michael Jordan for Innovating Basketball Moves During Game: 'BIG GOAT TALK'