Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu: Curry Predicts the Winner of the Three Point Challenge

The three-point challenge on the All-Star weekend is a sight to behold for the fans as the best shooters of the game mesmerize them with their shooting from different 3-point spots.

However, this year all eyes will be on the Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu matchup.

The competition between the two best shooters of the NBA and WNBA has gathered a lot of attention and fans will be hoping that it will live up to the hype.

As the match between those two got close, Curry responded confidently to NBA TV regarding a question about who would win this matchup between the two players.

Curry said: “There’s only one outcome, it’s that I win.”

What did Curry say about Ionescu?

Curry continued praising Ionescu, who last season broke the single-season WNBA three-point record. "She's amazing," remarked Curry.

"Amazing player, unbelievable shooter." Having some competition in the game should be fantastic.

"It started with the three-point contest this summer with the WNBA," Curry stated.

"With 37 points, she set a record for the three-point contest's current format. I shouted her out for her accomplishment as it was both ridiculous and amazing."

After this, she challenged me back. Fast-forward to today, we're going to have our Sabrina vs. Steph showdown."

Ionescu had nothing but praise for the Warriors guard.

What did Ionescu say about Curry?

"It's a blessing to even be in the same conversation as Steph and to be able to see how much he has respected me as a player and a basketball player and a person to want to come out here and do this," Ionescu stated.

"He has only one thing on his mind and that is to beat me, I am sure about it. He's not taking it easy; I can assure you. Yesterday, while I was practicing, he was booing me outside and attempting to enter my head."

Ionescu is aware that Curry will be giving it his all in the three-point challenge, and she intends to take full advantage of that.

The game on Saturday night should provide great fun and be a significant occasion for NBA and WNBA supporters.

This evening, following the KIA Skills Challenge and the Starry 3-point contest, is the Steph vs. Sabrina three-point competition.

An exciting night will culminate with the AT&T Slam Dunk competition after the two take the court for their competition.

On TNT, the fun and games begin at 8 p.m. ET.

