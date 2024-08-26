Steph Curry’s Dad Dell Blames His Ex-Wife Sonya for Warriors Star’s Physical Shortcomings: ‘You Were Always the Smallest’

Steph Curry didn’t just follow in his father Dell Curry’s footsteps; he blazed his own trail. Today, he’s celebrated as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. But back when he was a teenager, the path wasn’t so clear.

Steph was seen as undersized, and many doubted he’d ever make it to the NBA.

Despite the skepticism, Steph overcame what many saw as physical limitations and went on to win four NBA championships. At 36, he stands at 6 feet 2 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

In comparison, his father, Dell, was 6 feet 5 inches and 205 pounds during his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. This difference in size has always been a playful topic between them.

On the Audible podcast “Heat Check with Stephen and Dell Curry,” Dell joked that Steph’s smaller stature was his ex-wife Sonya’s fault.

“You were always the smallest, shortest, skinniest kid on all your teams, from 6 years old, 6th grade, and all the way up, and I contribute that to your mother,” Dell quipped. Sonya, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, was also an athlete, playing volleyball.

But Steph never saw his size as a setback. Instead, it fueled his drive. “The physicality deficiencies I had early on, there was always just encouragement to work, figure it out, build confidence as you go,” Steph shared on the “Smartless” podcast in November 2023.

Growing up in the gym, watching his dad play, sparked his love for sports. “You develop a love for it, but I played other sports too—baseball, football, and golf,” he said.

During those formative years, Steph wasn’t overly concerned about his height. His focus was on earning a scholarship at a “good school.” He recalled, “Without really thinking about what the results were like... I knew the NBA and Division 1 basketball were good paths, but everything they taught me, and the coaches I had, kept me in the moment. That’s something I try to teach kids now.”

In his 2023 documentary series “Underrated,” Steph delved into the challenges he faced due to his size. “I was the undersized scrawny kid just trying to figure out how to make it,” he admitted in the series’ trailer. His mother, Sonya, also appeared in the series, emphasizing that Steph’s journey wasn’t about proving others wrong but proving himself right.

Steph didn’t journey alone. He had mentors like former NBA player Muggsy Bogues, who, at 5 feet 3 inches, understood what it was like to be underestimated. “I didn’t realize at the time how much influence Muggsy had, but looking back, any interaction with him was impactful... You can’t take your eyes off him. His confidence on the court was contagious,” Steph reflected.

Steph’s on-court achievements have solidified his legacy, but his story as an “undersized” player has inspired countless others. While smaller guards like Allen Iverson, Isiah Thomas, and Chris Paul made their marks, Steph’s influence on the next generation is unmatched.

Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball. The NBA has shifted from a focus on big men dominating near the basket to a league that revolves around three-point shooting, largely thanks to Curry. As the NBA’s all-time leader in successful three-point shots, his impact is undeniable.

Beyond his championships, Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, a 10-time NBA All-Star, and a gold medalist with Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

In the gold medal game against France, Steph led the team with 24 points, making clutch shots that once again proved why he’s one of the greatest to ever play the game.

