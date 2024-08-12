Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha and Mom Sonya HARRASED And Their 3-Month-Old Baby Suffers Head Injury in Paris

Not everything about Paris 2024 was a happy occasion for Team USA, especially for Stephen Curry, who faced a terrifying situation in the French streets. When Ayesha Curry, his wife, was spotted in Paris with their 3-month-old infant and surrounded by police, she endured a horrifying ordeal. The family was left shaken during what should have been a joyful occasion as the apparent harassment intensified, prompting an intervention by the authorities.

Amidst the collision of cultures and a communication gap, the Curry family's ordinary day in Paris took a dramatic turn. They attempted to enter a restricted street, unaware of local customs and not understanding what was happening, and were met with discourteous warnings to stay away.

As authorities attempted to move them along, tensions quickly escalated when Ayesha Curry, holding her infant, was seen sobbing and frantically trying to comfort the child, who had reportedly sustained a minor head injury in the chaos.

What began as a straightforward miscommunication evolved into a scene that left the Currys shaken. Police blocking their way to the car got into a physical altercation with Ayesha and her mother-in-law, Sonya. The street was closed off due to French President Emmanuel Macron’s scheduled passage, necessitating tight security measures that the Currys were not allowed to breach.

Fans and onlookers are left wondering how the situation was ultimately resolved, as the precise details of this unsettling moment remain unclear.

The 36-year-old NBA all-time 3-point king struck at the perfect moment for Team USA, making seventeen 3-pointers in the last two games against Serbia and France to help secure a 98-87 victory and claim the country’s fifth consecutive gold medal. In the final 2:46 of the gold medal game, he made the last four of those 3-pointers, delivering an incredible performance that viewers will find hard to top.

Curry celebrated by placing his hands to the sides of his head, a gesture he calls "night night," signaling to the opposing team that it was time to turn in. In French, this translates to "nuit nuit." The match concluded, and Americans donned the gold once more. Curry had previously watched Kevin Durant win three Olympic gold medals and had seen Simone Biles win a gold medal in women's gymnastics earlier in the Paris Games. He longed for that moment himself.

