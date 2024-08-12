Steph Curry's Wife Ayesha Holds Backs Tears Amid Clash with French Police Who Reportedly Hit Their 'Baby on the Head'

After the US men's basketball team clinched the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Stephen Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry, and his mother, Sonya Curry, found themselves in a heated encounter with French police.

A video shared by the Hollywood Fix on Sunday captured Ayesha dabbing away tears while Sonya engaged in a heated discussion with police officers on the street. The officers were reportedly blocking the family from returning to their car.

The details of the altercation remain unclear, but Sonya was overheard shouting that someone had "touched the baby" during the tumult.

Ayesha, at 35 and recently a mother for the fourth time, was spotted cradling their three-month-old son, Caius Chai , in a carrier while also holding the hand of their six-year-old, Canon Jack who looked visibly stunned by the events. It appears that Ayesha and little Caius were possibly the targets of harassment.

The situation seemed to revolve around whether the Curry family could proceed to their car or have the car brought to them. Traffic was at a standstill, partly due to French President Emmanuel Macron's departure from the area, which may have escalated tensions. In the midst of this, it was suggested that Caius might have been inadvertently hit on the head—a claim Draymond Green made later in the video.

“So, even after hitting the baby on the head, there’s nothing y’all can do about getting them out of here?” Dray inquired, visibly agitated. Sonya was visibly upset over how her grandson and daughter-in-law were being treated.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Steve Kerr Would Be Dave Portnoy’s Janitor ‘If It Weren’t For Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry’

Draymond Green, as expected, supported the Curry family—after all, he and Steph have been teammates for a considerable time.

However, the French authorities were unmoved by their appeals, insisting that the family remain where they were.

Before this incident, the Currys were elated.

Steph played a pivotal role in Team USA's victory over France, helping secure the gold medal for himself, LeBron James, and their teammates. In the game's crucial moments, the two-time NBA MVP scored four three-pointers that were crucial for the team.

Stephen Curry rushed to the sidelines to celebrate his first Olympic gold with his family at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Photos taken at Bercy Arena on Saturday, August 10, depict Curry, aged 36, rejoicing with Ayesha and their two sons just after the Americans triumphed over France in the men’s basketball final. As Steph celebrated with 6-year-old Canon, Ayesha was seen smiling and holding baby Caius.

Advertisement