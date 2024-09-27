Stephanie McMahon Opens Up About Turning Heel in WWE on Vince McMahon's Instructions

The recently released Netflix documentary has unearthed several behind-the-scenes elements of WWE. It interviews several people who have been working backstage for years. One of them is Vince McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

The former WWE Chairwoman’s on-air persona is different from her in real life. Stephanie has mostly played a heel character in WWE, or the character of a problematic woman in WWE storylines. However, in real life, she is a sweetheart.

In the docuseries, Stephanie opens up on turning heel in WWE on her father, Vince McMahon’s instructions. She says that she kept doing it because the WWE Universe accepted her in that character and loved her for it.

“I’ve got a big smile on my face because that means the audience is participating. Anytime the audience is participating, they’re loving what it is you’re doing. Steph became this great heel. She was willing to do anything. She’s always been, ‘Whatever you want, dad.’ She knows what it is I’m trying to do,” Fightful quoted Stephanie McMahon.

Stephanie further revealed that she agreed to do anything her father asked initially in her career. “When I was younger in my career, I was all on board to do whatever he wanted. I look back on some of the stuff I did and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I did that.’ Yeah, for sure,” she said.

Stephanie was asked if she found it odd that her father was asking her to do such kind of stuff. She said she did find it “a little weird sometimes”, but then she also knew that it was part of the business.

However, the former WWE Chairwoman once said no to Vince McMahon when he asked her to be part of an incest storyline where Stephanie would be found pregnant with Vince McMahon’s child. She didn’t speak about this in the docuseries, but Stephanie acknowledged it in another interview, saying that it was the only time she said no to her father’s proposal for a storyline.

Stephanie McMahon stepped down as Chairwoman and Co-CEO of WWE after Vince McMahon came out of his retirement and took over as Chairman of WWE in January 2023. Since then, the Iron Lady has only been seen once in WWE and that was on Day 2 of WrestleMania 40.

