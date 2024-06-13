Stephen A Smith Accuses LeBron James of Playing a Part in Darvin Ham’s Sacking; DETAILS Inside

Although it has been reported that LeBron James has not been involved in the LA Lakers' recent coaching search, Stephen A. Smith is not persuaded he wasn't involved in Darvin Ham's dismissal. James and JJ Redick's Mind the Game podcast launch seemed incredibly coincidental, Smith said during a recent Thursday morning episode of First Take.



It's no secret that Darvin Ham was under fire at the time given the Lakers' struggles to find consistency in the second half of the season. JJ Redick quickly became known as a possible replacement for Ham after the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the opening round of the playoffs and parted ways with him.

What did Stephen A Smith say?

Stephen A Smith said, "I don't care what anybody says. That was a very egregious thing to do. I'm not talking about the podcast itself. I'm talking about the timing.

He added, "The Lakers get eliminated, and LeBron James and JJ do their podcast? There's no problem. This summer starts, they're doing their podcast? There's no problem. Darvin Ham was on the hot seat. And that's when LeBron James, in the middle of the season, decides to do a podcast with a brilliant, cerebral basketball mind."

The coach’s vacancy is open

Even though the team has since made unsuccessful attempts to recruit UConn coach Dan Hurley, Redick is still seen as the front-runner for the job. Of course, many have questioned whether the move is wise, especially considering that he and LeBron James co-host a podcast.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, JJ Redick will have his interview with the LA Lakers very shortly and is expected to get the job before the next season starts.

