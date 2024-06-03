Stephen A Smith Believes LeBron James Wants THESE Two Specific Moves for Lakers This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers face significant decisions this offseason, with most centered on LeBron James.

The Lakers' future head coach and Bronny James, LeBron's son, are the primary focus of current off-season discussions. LeBron wants the Lakers to choose J.J. Reddick as their new coach and recruit his son Bronny. The need for a new coach comes after the Lakers dismissed Darvin Ham. Meanwhile, Bronny has officially thrown his hat into the draft ring following a season at USC.

Stephen A. Smith from ESPN stated that LeBron desires the Lakers to pick Bronny in the 2024 NBA Draft and bring aboard J.J. Reddick as the franchise's 29th head coach.

Smith shared, "From what I've heard, LeBron is advocating for the Lakers to select Bronny James with their second-round draft pick, and he would also prefer J.J. Reddick as the next head coach."

A report from The Athletic's writers, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha, last month suggested that the Lakers are extremely optimistic about Redick's potential as a coach. They believe Redick has traits similar to Pat Riley, the Lakers' former head coach.

In May, Lakers Daily reported that the Lakers are focusing on Redick to take Darvin Ham's position, who coached the Lakers for two seasons.

Bronny's decision fuels Lakers controversy as draft approaches

Bronny's decision has opened up a broader spectrum for criticism against the Lakers' star. For some time now, Bronny's lackluster performance at the college level has been a topic of debate, and it has intensified with his upcoming NBA Draft at the age of 19.

Furthermore, Bronny declined training offers from ten different teams, a move that sparked speculation. He has now narrowed his options to just the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Many believe that he has already decided to go with the Lakers. The Lakers, keen to strengthen their squad, are showing a substantial interest in the USC Trojans star. This move might be an attempt to retain LeBron, who holds a player option for the next season.

While some argue that LeBron is more likely to sign a new contract with Los Angeles if his son joins the team, others reckon that LeBron may opt-out to negotiate a longer-term contract with the Lakers or any other team.

NFL superstar Shannon Sharpe proselytizes a different perspective. Sharpe rebuked the Lakers on The Nightcap, criticizing the team under Jeanie Buss's ownership for failing to nurture star players.

The Lakers haven't developed true talents like Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Julius Randle, asserted Sharpe. He further stated that to facilitate Bronny's growth and skill development, which are considered necessary by many experts, LeBron and Rich Paul could advise him to explore options with other teams.

