Stephen A. Smith Boldly Weighs In on Angel Reese vs. Caitlin Clark Rookie of the Year Debate: ‘She’s No Joke’

Caitlin Clark has the Indiana Fever on an impressive run, but Chicago Sky star Angel Reese remains the WNBA's rebound queen. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, who faced off in the NCAA championship where Reese's LSU defeated Clark's Iowa, continue to showcase their competitive spirit in the WNBA. Both are leading candidates for Rookie of the Year.

Although the Sky have lost five of their six games since the WNBA's Olympic break, Reese has delivered standout performances, including a remarkable stretch where she grabbed 62 rebounds over three games.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has taken notice of Reese's outstanding rebounding ability. In the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, Smith praised her performance this year and emphasized her rebounding skills.

Despite Clark's strong play, Smith suggested Reese could win Rookie of the Year very well.

"Reese is the only player in WNBA history with three consecutive 20-rebound games. I've talked about Caitlin Clark, I love the sizzle, I love the ball handling, I love the passing ability, I love the shot-making ability. But let's give credit where credit is due. Angel Reese is showing that she's no joke either," Smith said.

Angel Reese has a strong chance of winning Rookie of the Year. Some may think she leveraged her moment with Caitlin Clark, just like she did when she led LSU to a national championship. However, Reese is proving she’s more than just hype—she’s performing exceptionally well on the court. Credit must be given where it’s due, and Reese is definitely earning it. Her vibrant personality is a perfect match for the city of Chicago, and she’s on track to become a hugely popular athlete there for years to come.

With Reese maintaining her impressive stats throughout the season, she’s likely to reach the 500-point and 500-rebound milestones, which could sway voters to name her the WNBA’s top rookie. Meanwhile, Clark has faced challenges with turnovers but continues to impress fans just as she did during her time at Iowa. As a rookie, she’s averaging 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists, with an uptick to 20.8 points and 10.5 assists over the last two months, including seven double-doubles in 12 games.

Tonight’s final matchup between the Sky and Fever could be crucial for both teams, as Indiana and Chicago currently sit seventh and eighth in the WNBA standings. If the season ended today, both teams would secure the last two playoff spots.

