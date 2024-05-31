Stephen A. Smith has done it once again! This time the NBA Analyst has given his hot take on Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard. Apparently, Smith is unhappy about Kawhi's unavailability in the spotlight.

It is true! Leonard doesn't participate in public interviews compared to other NBA icons like LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo. More time in front of the camera means more marketability, which Kawhi Leonard lacks. Thus, Stephen A. Smith is concerned about how the two-time NBA champions put no or little effort when it comes to promoting the league.

Firstly, Stephen A. Smith pointed out how Kawhi Leonard has missed a lot of games during his time with the LA Clippers. FYI, Leonard has been playing with the team since 2019. His average is 40 games played per NBA season in the last four years.

"This is the worst superstar in the history of sports. He is a nightmare," said Smith on First Take.

Well, the Power Forward's absence hampers the other players since the burden to compensate for his non-attendance falls on the team members. Additionally, less playing time for an NBA star like Kawhi Leonard also decreases the championship caliber of the Clippers.

On the flip side, Kawhi Leonard has suffered several injuries in the past. So, possibly, the Los Angeles Clippers are limiting his playtime so that he can keep up in the long run.

Also, Kawhi Leonard avoids social media like a fish avoids land. It is true! He is not on Instagram and Twitter despite being an NBA player in this tech-savvy era.

Kawhi Leonard might have no fan connections but his accolades speak volumes

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time NBA champion (2014, 2019), two-time NBA Finals MVP (2014, 2019 and six-time NBA All-Star (2016, 2017, 2019–2021, 2024).

Kawhi's 2014 NBA championship was with the San Antonio Spurs. And, his 2019 NBA Championship was with the Toronto Raptors. His career-high is 45 points.

Does Kawhi Leonard have a girlfriend?

Yes, Kawhi Leonard is in a long-term relationship with Kishele Shipley. The pair met while studying at San Diego State University. They have been together since 2014. Kawhi and Kishele have two kids, one daughter and one son.