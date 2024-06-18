Stephen A. Smith Claims Black Coaches Have Issue With LeBron James and JJ Redick Podcast

The leading candidate for the head coaching role at the Los Angeles Lakers, former NBA player and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick recently undertook a formal interview with critical organization members such as general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie B.

"Mind the Game," JJ Redick's podcast co-hosted with LeBron James, has given him an advantageous edge, according to many. It serves as tangible evidence of his profound understanding and knowledge of basketball, thereby bolstering his reputation as a reliable analyst and commentator in the basketball sphere.

Stephen A. Smith reveals NBA coaches' response to LeBron James and JJ Redick's podcast

Stephen A. Smith has recently brought to light that the podcast by JJ Redick and LeBron James has stirred discontent among Black NBA coaches. Their podcast, "Mind the Game," which debuted in March and provides a fresh perspective on basketball from two knowledgeable players, is believed to have been poorly timed by Smith.

Smith talked openly about his concerns last week. He stated that his reservation about the podcast was rooted in its launch timing, which coincided with Darvin Ham's tenure as Los Angeles Lakers' head being under scrutiny. Smith defined the timing as quite inappropriate. This Monday, Smith disclosed that his concerns about the podcast's timing were shared by other NBA coaches.

Smith shared how he received phone calls from multiple Black coaches expressing their discontent about the timing of the podcast. He told Jay Williams, "Black coaches called me about their dissatisfaction with the timing of the podcast. I believe it's obvious to you that their feelings are valid. Few were quite bitter about this, but let's be clear that we're not blaming JJ Redick."

In response to this, Smith clarified that the coaches were more worried about the negative impact the podcast had on Ham who is also Black. The insinuation is that these Black NBA coaches believed LeBron undermined his head coach. Not so long ago, less than 10% of NBA head coaches were Black, even though over 80% of the players were. The previous season marked a first in the league's history, with more Black head coaches than white ones.

Stephen A Smith's doubts on Lebron's podcast timing amid Lakers' turmoil

Stephen A. Smith reiterated that he didn't blame Redick for seizing the opportunity to co-host a podcast with LeBron, since anyone in his place would have done the same.

"We all celebrated when LeBron announced the podcast, even right here on our show," stated Smith. He hinted at the initial thrill everyone on First Take experienced upon anticipating LeBron and Redick's in-depth analyses of basketball. "However, as the podcast gained traction and the situation worsened for Darvin Ham, coupled with Anthony Davis' post-Game 2 comments about the team's lack of cohesion, the picture started to appear grim."

Taking all these occurrences into consideration, Smith emphasized, "This isn't a good look." He explicated his on-air comments from the previous week, questioning, "Why would they launch the podcast mid-season, while Ham is already under scrutiny? Why not kick-start it during the playoffs, or after Ham's exit? That's what several coaches are wondering."

Smith further reasoned that LeBron, with his significant influence over the franchise, could simply voice his preferences if he desired a coaching change in favor of Redick. The suggestion that LeBron might be deliberately undermining Ham through the podcast seems like an overreach, assuming connections where there might not be any.