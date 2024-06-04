Stephen A Smith Claims Conor McGregor Has No Business Facing Islam Makhachev; Wants Fans to Protest the Fight

Stephen A. Smith has made a bold claim regarding a potential Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev fight. McGregor is set to return later this month as he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Makhachev, meanwhile, defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 303 to retain his lightweight title. McGregor, with a win over Chandler at UFC 303, could put himself in title contention.

Stephen A. Smith’s take on Conor McGregor fighting Islam Makhachev

Stephen A Smith, though, doesn’t think fighting Islam Makhachev is a good prospect for Conor McGregor. The ESPN analyst pointed out that the Irishman has historically struggled against grapplers.

Smith noted that he was in the arena for McGregor’s UFC 229 fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor suffered a fourth-round submission loss that night. Makhachev is similar to Nurmagomedov in terms of his grappling.

That analysis has prompted Smith to claim that Makhachev is not stylistically a good match-up for McGregor. He told Shannon Sharpe on First Take: “Shannon I was in Vegas for the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. It was one of the greatest events I’ve ever attended in my life, it was unreal.”

Smith continued, “But what we learned in that fight is that Conor McGregor has no business being in the Octagon against a grappler, which is what Makhachev is. This brother right here is something special and he’s not going to try and strike against Conor McGregor.”

Smith went one step further, saying, “He wants to throw blows, okay? Somebody like that, Justin Gaethje and guys like that, yeah that’s different. But Makhachev? We shouldn’t, we should, we should literally protest if they try to put Makhachev in the Octagon against Conor McGregor, because I believe that fight would be over inside of two rounds, he’ll get Conor to submit.”

Pitting Conor McGregor against Islam Makhachev, though, could be of the UFC’s interest. The pair have history since the Irishman’s rivalry against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hence, a potential showdown could stir the pot again. McGregor, however, needs to get past Chandler first to throw his name into the hat for a title challenge.

Javier Mendes wants to see Islam Makhachev fight Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor went on a rant against Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 302. The Irishman noticed Makhachev’s staph infection . He slammed the Russian on social media.

Makhachev’s coach Javier Mendez has now claimed that he wants to see his pupil fight the Irishman. Mendez told Red Corner MMA, “Conor starts and goes on a rant, starting to create drama with Islam. Which is kind of good because Conor’s the kind of guy you want to root against or root for. Regardless, everybody wants to see him.”

Mendez continued, “Me, I want to see him get beat by Islam. So, for me, him doing what he’s doing is causing a lot of attention so there wouldn’t be nothing better for me and Khabib [Nurmagomedov] than to have Islam have a fight with him somewhere down the line.”

Makhachev looks destined for lightweight greatness. A fight against McGregor could help him become more mainstream. Meanwhile, beating Makhachev would be an amazing accolade for McGregor’s legacy.