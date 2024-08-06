Stephen A Smith Claims LeBron James' Accomplishment With Lakers Not Enough To Retire His Jersey

The NBA and the sports industry as a whole use player’s jersey retirement and their statue construction as tools to recognize players for their outstanding contributions to the team. And there's no denying that it is an honor. However, as is always the case with anything LeBron James, there are differing views on whether the Lakers should retire his jersey.

The seasoned analyst, Stephen A Smith offers his opinion on this in the most recent fan question special episode of the Stephen A. Smith Show. Naturally, Ryan, a fan, asked the question. He wanted to know if LeBron would receive the extra special distinction of having his jersey retired in three different cities.

Smith stated, “He doesn’t get his jersey retired in LA. It’s the Lakers. You just got one championship? One? One?! Look, in the Bubble, it’s hard. He deserves a lot of credit for it, but I don’t think you get your jersey retired because of that. LeBron is LeBron. He’s big-time. Became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history wearing the Lakers uniform. You could make the case for that. He’s a champion in the Lakers uniform, you can make a case for that.”

He added, “But when you consider the greatness of the Los Angeles Lakers; Magic Johnson – five rings, Kobe Bryant – five rings, Shaquille O’Neal – four rings, Kareem Abdul Jabar, when you see that stuff, the late great Jerry West, even though he only had one ring, but he was the silhouette. You could retire LeBron James’ jersey. I can’t rule it out, but if you didn’t, I don’t think anybody would sneeze at that. [But] You got to retire his jersey in Miami and you got to retire it, definitely, in Cleveland.”

It's witty. Particularly considering that Jeanie Buss, the owner of the Lakers, all but acknowledged that his jersey would be retired. She said that becoming a Hall of Famer is a requirement for having a jersey retired by the team. It's safe to say that LeBron James will be a Hall of Famer in the future. Thus, it appears that either No. 23 or No. 6—or perhaps both—will be hanging on the ceiling of Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron hasn’t retired from the game and can still win more championships with the Lakers if they can build a good team around him. The 39-year-old still looks very fit and plays over 35 minutes per game for the Lakers.

