Stephen A. Smith Claims Steph Curry Not LeBron James Deserved Winning Olympics MVP

The debate over the Olympic MVP between LeBron James and Stephen Curry focuses on their performances during the 2024 Paris Olympics. LeBron earned the MVP title due to his consistent play, with averages of 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists, and he never scored below double digits.

On the other hand, Curry started slow but delivered outstanding performances in critical games, leading some fans to believe he should have won the MVP. While LeBron's overall statistics were stronger, Curry's clutch moments ignited discussions among fans and analysts.

There's no doubt that Steph Curry was pivotal in saving Team USA's gold medal hopes during the 2024 Paris Olympics. His late-game heroics, particularly his three-point barrage in the gold-medal game against France, pushed the Americans past the host team. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith argued that Curry's performance was worthy of the Olympic MVP Award, which ultimately went to LeBron James.

"Steph Curry showed up, and I can't say enough about him," Smith said on "The Stephen A. Smith Show." "Let me say this: LeBron James was the MVP. He's the one who ultimately captured MVP for the Olympics, being the Olympics MVP. I thought Steph Curry deserved it. But under no circumstance am I throwing any shade on LeBron James for getting it because he was a model of consistency in these games.

Steph Curry was nothing short of spectacular in Team USA's game against Serbia. Without his 36-point performance, which saved the team and secured their spot in the gold-medal game, the outcome could have been disastrous. Then, in the final, Curry added 24 points—all from 3-pointers—and nailed 4 of 4 in the last 2:48, leaving little doubt about who deserved the ball when it mattered most. Even LeBron James and Kevin Durant deferred to him because when you're on fire like that, everyone knows where the ball should go.

"I thought Steph Curry deserved the MVP because of that," Stephen A. Smith remarked.

Curry, making his Olympic debut, struggled in the tournament's early games, managing only three points in one game while missing all six of his 3-point attempts. But once he found his rhythm, he was unstoppable. In the semifinal against Nikola Jokić and Serbia, Curry’s 36-point explosion revived Team USA's fading hopes for gold. Across the six-game tournament, Curry averaged a team-best 14.8 points, shooting 50 percent from the field and 47.8 percent from deep, along with 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

LeBron James also shined throughout the tournament. He started strong with a 21-point performance against Serbia in the group phase and remained one of the most consistent players on the team. James not only scored but also created opportunities for others, finishing the semifinal with a triple-double and the gold-medal game with a double-double. His efforts earned him the Olympics MVP Award, averaging 14.2 points on 66 percent shooting from the field, and 30.1 percent from three-point range, along with 6.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

