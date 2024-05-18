Stephen A Smith Comments on Diddy’s Future Following Alleged Video of Assault on Former Girlfriend

ESPN's First Take host Stephen A. Smith vigorously castigated Diddy during an episode of his YouTube show, The Stephen A. Smith Show.

He discussed a recently surfaced video, which Stephen A. bluntly titled, "Diddy Assault Video: Disgusting!." The footage from 2016 allegedly shows Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie.

Smith, in an unmistakably clear tone, stated that the career of Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, as we know it, is effectively terminated. He deemed the incident to epitomize one of the worst imaginable endings.

While unable to broadcast the controversial video, Smith recounted the details live on his show. From his description, Cassie appears to be clandestinely exiting a hotel room, wearing a hoodie, when an ostensibly bare figure except for a towel, purportedly Diddy, confronts her violently in the hallway.

Smith is explicit in his description of the assault, making the blatant distinction that the assailant appears indistinguishably like Diddy, barring the possibility of a doppelganger or a Mission Impossible-style subterfuge.

Smith parallels the incident with the notorious 2013 scandal involving ex-NFL running back Ray Rice, whose security video of him punching and dragging his fiancée in an elevator brought about an end to his career.

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith's high expectations for Kyrie Irving in Game 6

Holding a 3-2 series advantage over the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, Dallas could seal the victory on their home turf this Saturday. They are fortunate to have Kyrie Irving on their side, who boasts a flawless record of 13-0 in games with championship potential.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN labeled Kyrie Irving as the decisive player for Game 6 during his appearance on First Take on Friday morning. "The one to watch is undoubtedly Kyrie Irving," he stated.

"Seeing him bide his time on the court, then explode into action, is highly anticipated. I believe a full-scale performance is on the horizon, not just fleeting moments of brilliance weekend feels like the time for it, and I'm expecting a stellar display from Irving, potentially scoring 40 or 50 points."

While Irving's scoring has been lower than usual, his defensive skills and game-making expertise have risen.

Irving has showcased fierce defense on the court's outer limits and has been distributing an average of 6.8 assists per game against OKC, a noticeable increase from his average of 5.2 during the regular season.

His shooting accuracy is impressive too, hitting 45.9 percent from the field and 43.8 percent of his three-point attempts.

Game 6 will see the Mavericks and Thunder face off at AAC on Saturday, with a 7:00 p.m. CT start on ABC. For comprehensive Mavericks updates, keep an eye on DallasBasketball.com.

