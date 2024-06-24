Stephen A Smith Fires Back at Dez Bryant Over Angel Reese Criticism: ‘You Stop Your BS’

Stephen A Smith got into a heated exchange of words through his tweet with NFL star Dez Bryant over Angel Reese. The NBA analyst got called out by Bryant for not putting in enough praise and acknowledgement towards Reese amid her rookie year.

Smith, who has been known for his close examination of the fierce rivalry between Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese, got called out with another criticism. While both the young basketball stars are at the very beginning of their WNBA career, the encircling buzz did not seem to seize anytime soon.

Stephen A Smith fires back at Dez Bryant over Angel Reese criticism

Following the Sky’s close victory against the Fever, the Baltimore Ravens’ wide receiver, Bryant, took to his X/Twitter account to criticize Stephen A Smith along with Shannon Sharpe over their ignorant behavior towards Angel Reese.

Daz Bryant tweeted, “I don’t see much praise on the historic rookie run Angel Reese is having in her Rookie year @stephenasmith @ShannonSharpe where y’all at? She deserves the high praise right now!”

However, coming from facing a row of disapproval for his recent takes around basketball, Smith seems to take the opposite route to clap back at the NFL star. Stephen A retweeted to the tweet and asked Bryant to stop his narrative.

He wrote, “Man, for once, will you stop your B.S. @ShannonSharpe has praised her continuously. So have I, even profiling her excellence on numerous occasions. It’s on our social media pages @stephenasmith. We’ve talked about her on @FirstTake. If you want notoriety, just say so, bro! You need attention? Just ask to come on the damn show. But stop lying!”

Stephen A Smith earlier defended Angel Reese against Caitlin Clark

Stephen A. Smith joined the discourse surrounding Angel Reese's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark during a recent intense matchup between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever. Smith sided with Reese's assertion that the incident was a result of a genuine basketball play, as Reese was aiming for a block rather than intending harm.

He acknowledged that while Reese's actions were in the realm of a regular basketball move, the consequential upgrade to a flagrant-1 was a reflection of current officiating standards, considering the contact to the head during the play. Smith emphasized that similar actions in the NBA would likely lead to the same type of call, indicating a consistency in the application of such rules.

Moreover, Smith hinted that there might be increased scrutiny on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, particularly when facing Caitlin Clark, alluding to a prior incident involving Chennedy Carter's foul on Clark that sparked controversy.

In response to the incident and subsequent discussions, both Clark and Reese maintained that the competitiveness of the game often leads to such physical plays, attributing the flagrant foul to the nature of basketball.

