Stephen A Smith Fires Back at Monica McNutt After She Left Him Speechless with WNBA Coverage Criticism: 'I’m Taking S**t From Who?’

The First Take co-host Monica McNutt challenged ESPN's highest-paid talent, Stephen A. Smith, about the highlight coverage of women's basketball during Monday's episode. In reexamination, it did not seem wise for McNutt to confront such a prominent figure within the network.

Smith and his colleagues criticized the WNBA for its inadequate exploitation of the league’s popularity surge, traced back to Indiana Fever’s rising star, Caitlin Clark. They accused the league of overshadowing Clark's rise to fame rather than boosting it. Despite Clark gaining significant attention off-court, her reputation among her WNBA colleagues appears tarnished.

Taking the debate to the next level, McNutt argued that Smith had no right to critique the league, considering he never promoted it before Clark's emergence. During the segment, Smith queried, "Who discusses the WNBA, women, and their sports more than the First Take?"

McNutt reacted to this in a manner that could be mistaken for a personal attack on Smith.

She retorted, "Stephen A., you could have been doing this with your influential platform three years ago if you so wished."

She retorted, "Stephen A., you could have been doing this with your influential platform three years ago if you so wished."

Smith was indignant at McNutt's insinuation that he hardly exhibited support or dialogues about women's basketball. McNutt's claim visibly upset him, and in a response on his YouTube show, he rebuked McNutt for challenging him on his program.

Stephen A. Smith's response to Monica McNutt: Defending First Take and women's sports coverage

In response to Monica McNutt, Stephen A. Smith defended First Take and its commitment to covering women's sports. The experienced ESPN commentator rebuked McNutt, claiming she gained relevance because of him and reminding her of the platform First Take provided for women's sports and female sports pundits.

"You ever heard of Monica McNutt? You have now," SAS said on his YouTube show.

He added, "For years, I've endured criticism from people. Some lack understanding and some pretend to do so to provoke me. I'm not perturbed by individuals targeting me; I merely wish their claims were factual."

He expressed his deep offense when someone like McNutt implied or openly stated something factually incorrect. "I challenge anyone to identify a sports television program that discusses women's issues, women's sports, or the WNBA more and that spotlights female analysts more than First Take."

In step with other women's basketball commentators, McNutt voiced her dissatisfaction with the current state of WNBA coverage. She accused the league of belittling the impact of Caitlin Clark due to its petty behavior.

WNBA coaches and players have distorted perceptions of Caitlin Clark, criticizing Clark verbally and physically for her new role as the league's icon. Female sports pundits joined the criticism, implying that Clark's race contributes to her being perceived as a "victim."

As individuals opposed to Clark keep finding platforms to voice their views, Clark appears content to avoid media attention, seemingly accepting this harsh criticism as part of her WNBA journey.

McNutt defended the excessive criticism directed at Clark, asserting that the league has behaved in this manner for a while and that Stephen A. is only now beginning to understand this.

