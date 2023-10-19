Stephen A. Smith hails Deion Sanders as ‘best in the world’ days after calling Colorado an ‘absolute disgrace’

Stephen A. Smith has been in the headlines for a while, ever since he made some really harsh comments on the Colorado Buffaloes. The Colorado Buffaloes recently lost to the Stanford Cardinal by 43-46 on October 14. One of the reasons why Stephen is going viral is because he called Colorado Buffaloes, "Absolute Disgrace" during an episode of ESPN's show called First Take.

But despite that, Stephen A. Smith continued his streak of insults. On a recent episode of his YouTube Show, Stephen A. Smith called out Shedeur Sanders and compared him with his father. Let's see what the sports analyst said about Deion Sanders.

Stephen A. Smith on Deion Sanders about the legendary NFL player's son

Deion Sanders is the father of Shedeur Sanders who is currently playing as quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. After the Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Stanford Cardinal, Stephen A. Smith took a dig at the whole team, including Shedeur Sanders. Stephen compared Shedeur Sanders with his father, Deion Sanders, addressing how badly Shedeur played against the Stanford Cardinal.

Addressing Shedeur Sanders in reference to Deion Sanders, Stephen said, "Let me tell you something about your Daddy. He was the best in the world." But that wasn't the end of the comparison by Stephen A. Smith. The Analyst went ahead, talking highly about Deion Sanders, addressing what Shedeur is lacking right now.

Counting out the traits of Deion Sanders that made him an NFL legend, Stephen A. Smith stated, "He went on the field and backed it every single weekend. And B he was focused." The major objective of Stephen's talk about Deion Sanders is to show Shedeur, that all the things are yet to be improved in him.

Shedeur has the pressure of carrying forward the legacy of his father, so performing better is obviously important. Do you think what Stephen said was right?