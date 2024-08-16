Stephen A. Smith Humorously Recalls Trolling Cowboys Fans in a Hotel Lobby After Their Playoff Loss to the Rams

Stephen A. Smith is well-known for his fun yet frequently harsh criticism of the Dallas Cowboys, particularly when they lose. He has a distinctive chuckle, which he utilizes to taunt Cowboys supporters, notably on ESPN's First Take. This has been a running joke and an integral aspect of his demeanor, especially when lamenting the Cowboys' failings.

Smith's terrible chuckle at the Cowboys' defeat is palpable, and recounting those moments is much more enjoyable to him. A few days ago, he joined Cowboys star linebacker Micah in Las Vegas and shared an interesting story about laughing at Cowboys fans when they lost to the Rams in the Playoff game back in 2019.

Smith told Micah that he waited in a hotel lobby to taunt Cowboys supporters when the Cowboys fell to the Rams in the playoffs. He claimed to know all of the Cowboys supporters that stayed there.



Smith said, "You guys lost to the Rams in the Coliseum, and I don't know if I told you... I went downtown to the JW Marriott since I knew this is where cowboy fans would stay, and I waited in the lobby for everyone to come."

Micah Parsons said, "That's it, that's it," and Stephen chuckled, saying that it really broke the hearts of the fans. He questioned if he was serious, and Stephen responded, "Man, I waited in a lobby or something."

Parsons was so upset by Stephen's behavior that he exclaimed, "You might be the worst fans, on X; you might be the biggest troller in the world." Stephen cuts and exclaims, "They deserve it because of what they do to me."

He stated, "When you all win, every week is like a Super Bowl victory. You don't understand this is what they do to me, man…….I finally adopted this mentality. I waited for this very patiently."

He then clarified that, while he trolls them, he ultimately feels for them since he receives so much affection from them. He also stated that he wants all of the Cowboys players to win so that they may be compensated and enjoy great lives.

Aside from this, Stephen discusses Dallas' playoff defeat to the Packers in the wildcard last season round on the podcast. He mentioned if Dak had an advantage and also encouraged Micah to acquire an invite to Jerry Jones' boat.

Whenever the Cowboys have a poor performance, Smith frequently uses the occasion to mock the team's fans, calling them naive for believing their team is "America's Team" and forecasting victory each season.

Smith routinely describes Cowboys supporters as deluded or excessively hopeful. He mocks them for their unshakeable optimism that "this is our year," even if the team's performance does not justify such lofty expectations. Smith's favorite term when discussing the Cowboys is that they are "an accident waiting to happen." He feels that no matter how nice things appear at times, something will eventually go wrong.