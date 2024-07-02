Stephen A Smith Lashes Out at Kawhi Leonard for Going to Paris Olympics With Questionable Status

The athletes are prepared to compete for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, their bags packed. LeBron James, Steph Curry, and other athletes proudly display their country's jerseys as they work hard to win a gold medal.

Amidst the celebration, however, came some depressing news: Los Angeles Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard's status is uncertain due to inflammation in his knee.

Leonard’s injury problems continue

It did throw a lot of Steve Kerr's plans and hopes for a loop. However, Leonard has previously experienced an injury that has left him in a questionable position. To have his knee surgically replaced earlier, Leonard missed a few games. In the few games he did play, he was never very good, and because he was unable to play on-court or in-contact basketball, he missed most of the postseason.

What did Stephen A Smith say?

The disappointments didn't stop there, as Stephen A. Smith publicly criticized him in the most recent episode of his YouTube show.

Smith said, “You’re the Los Angeles Clippers and the perpetually injured Kawhi Leonard, who has no business being on Team USA, by the way. NO BUSINESS, NO BUSINESS being on Team USA. Not when you…. he’ll get injured flying to Paris. HELL NO. HELL NO.”

Smith's remarks came after Steve Kerr’s statement

Smith's comments follow Steve Kerr's update regarding Kawhi Leonard's Olympic status. Kerr said, “We’ve been in communication constantly. So we expect all 12 guys to be ready to roll.”

In addition to Leonard, Kerr also addressed Joel Embiid and Tyrese Haliburton in his response. Even though every player was deemed healthy, Stephen A. Smith reserved his criticism for one person. Regretfully, the 56-year-old has opted to criticize the Clippers player on previous occasions.

