Stephen A Smith Makes Bold Claim About One SKILL That Will Help Steph Curry Survive 90s NBA

"The best point guard ever" with a stellar résumé, Stephen Curry was not hesitant to declare himself the winner of this championship last year. Indeed, he undoubtedly ranks among this generation's best players. But would he have made it through the 1990s?

This question has gained attention thanks to Kevin Garnett's contentious reply to Anthony Edwards' "no skill" assertion. However, according to seasoned analyst Stephen A. Smith, Steph's one exceptional talent would have enabled him to overcome a significant shortcoming during the older generation's more physically demanding era.

"To be honest, buddy, I don't think any player in this generation could have performed as well as they did 20 years ago." The analyst refuted KG's audacious assertion on The Stephen A. Smith Show, stating, "That's not true."

Subsequently, Stephen A. expounded on Garnett's remarks, asserting that modern players, whose strategies heavily depend on the recently implemented regulations, would have struggled to achieve the same level of success in the more physically demanding 90s. He said, “The ideal illustration would be Steph Curry.”

He went on to discuss Curry's past ankle problems, saying, "Steph Curry came into the league with soft ankles. It's possible that you didn't make it. They would have stepped on your foot, undone your shoelaces, and twisted your f*****g ankle while they were sitting up there. They would have tormented you nonstop for the entire day.” It turns out that his opponents would have previously taken advantage of this weakness.

Advertisement

Stephen A. Smith expressed confidence in the Baby-Faced Assassin's skills despite pointing out his weakness: "I think he would have adjusted because I believe he's the best shooter God ever created. That's the kind of shooting ability that you just don't teach. Steph Curry could have played in that era. Yes, the one characteristic that makes him unique now would have made him just as successful in the nineties. His SHOOTING!”

Nevertheless, Steph is accustomed to being underestimated. Nobody could have predicted what he would accomplish in his career, even at the time of his league entry. But there was no denying his shooting ability, and the league had to change the way it was played because it was the only way to win titles. Putting aside his initial ankle problems, Steph could have had a comparable effect on the game if he had been dropped during the Jordan era.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Devin Booker Calls Steph Curry ‘The Best Shooter To Ever Live’ After Warriors Star Leads Team USA to Gold Medal in Olympics