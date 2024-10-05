Stephen A Smith Mentions Dak Prescott Analogy While Explaining Why He Deserves USD100 Million Deal
Stephen A. Smith seeks a $100 million contract, questioning his worth. Will ESPN meet his demand or could he move to another network like Fox Sports or The Ringer?
Renowned sports commentator Stephen A. Smith recently stirred a significant buzz with his bold statement advocating for a substantial salary raise, aiming for a staggering $100 million deal in his upcoming negotiations. Drawing a parallel with the highly-publicized contract of Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott, Smith made a strong case for his worth, emphasizing his longstanding dominance in the sports media industry.
In a recent interview with Chris Wallace, Stephen A. Smith positioned himself akin to Dak Prescott, who secured a lucrative $240-million contract, equating to $60 million annually. While acknowledging the sensitivity of discussing his ongoing negotiations, Smith urged observers to evaluate industry standards and the value brought to the table.
“I’m not getting specific as it pertains to numbers because only a fool discusses his own negotiations while negotiating. I would ask, respectfully; pay attention to the industry, and see what people are getting paid. See how much money they’re making, and what they’re bringing to the table,” Smith said during the discussion.
Notably, he also emphasized Prescott's relatively modest playoff victories over eight years compared to his own prolonged dominance in the sports media arena over 12 years, asserting his worth and unwavering confidence in his demand for a substantial pay raise.
“Dak Prescott just signed a contract for $240 million. He’s making $60 million a year… [Prescott] has won two playoff games in eight years. I’ve been number one for 12. I’m sorry - in our respective industries, I win. And I’m fully aware of what I’m worth, and I will never apologize to that for anybody,” he added.
Smith is presently under a four-year, $48-million contract, garnering an annual salary of $12 million, including production costs. A proposed $100-million deal would elevate his annual earnings to $25 million, surpassing the salaries of numerous professional athletes globally.
Furthermore, amidst ESPN's recent budgetary adjustments and departures of prominent figures, including Zach Lowe and Adrian Wojnarowski, Smith's push for a substantial contract aligns with the industry's evolving emphasis on entertainment and engaging commentary, potentially warranting his desired financial elevation.
