Stephen A. Smith Plays Reverse On Caitlin Clark Vs Angel Reese Rookie Of The Year Debate Days After Boldly Picking Sides: ‘MVP As A Rookie’

As the WNBA approached its All-Star Game and the break for the Paris Olympics, many women's basketball fans viewed the Rookie of the Year race between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark as highly competitive. This was largely due to Reese setting a WNBA record for the most double-doubles in a season, while Clark was breaking rookie assist records and steadily increasing her scoring averages with each game.

However, since the WNBA resumed play in mid-August, most fans now feel that the gap in the Rookie of the Year race has widened. While Reese continues to achieve double-doubles in most of her games and maintain an impressive level of play, Clark has emerged as one of the WNBA's most dangerous guards. As a result, Stephen A. Smith declared an end to the WNBA Rookie of the Year debate on the September 3 episode of "First Take" on ESPN, after previously naming Angel Reese the Rookie of the Year over Caitlin Clark.

“There is no debate," Smith said of the WNBA Rookie of the Year race, per X user @NBACentral. "I understand Angel Reese has been doing her thing with the double-doubles—like, 24 straight double-doubles and all that. Major props to her, and she deserves it; she's gonna be number 2. But Caitlin Clark is gonna win Rookie of the Year.”

Smith boldly claimed that Caitlin Clark is in the conversation for the WNBA MVP award.

"Caitlin Clark is in the conversation—she won't win it because A’ja Wilson is there. But Caitlin Clark is in the conversation for league MVP. I don't know if you already know that, but she's in the conversation—league MVP as a rookie," he said.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever is currently the leading candidate for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award. She is averaging 18.7 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.6 rebounds per game, leading all rookies in scoring and assists. Notably, Clark recently set a new WNBA single-season rookie record for assists with 232, surpassing the previous record of 224 set in 1998. Her outstanding performance has played a significant role in the Fever's improved standing, with the team achieving a 5-1 record since the Olympic break.

Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky is also a strong contender, averaging 13.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. She has set a new rookie record for the most double-doubles and leads the league in rebounds. Despite her impressive stats, analysts and commentators, including Stephen A. Smith and Dave Portnoy, have suggested that Clark's overall impact and recent performances make her the clear favorite for the award.

