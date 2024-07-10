Stephen A Smith Praises LeBron James Before Tearing Lakers Star Down Immediately After

Stephen A. Smith recently offered a candid and somewhat contradictory assessment of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. While expressing his deep admiration for James, Smith immediately took his narrative to the opposite side only to lash out at the NBA All-Star.

Stephen A. Smith has been well known for his unbothered and stark takes on NBA stars. Recently, Smith took on LeBron James for his shooting efficiency in the final quarters of the games.

Also Read: Watch: Kevin Durant Hilariously Loses It When Asked if He Really Wrote ‘Reasons Why I Am Single’

Stephen A Smith praises and then criticize LeBron James

Smith, who remained as candid with his criticism, first tended to laud the Los Angeles Lakers star. But, hardly a minute passed, Smith took a U-turn and immediately criticized LeBron.

During a segment on The OGs Show, Smith initially voiced his support for LeBron James' potential involvement in a new NBA franchise in Las Vegas, advocating for James to secure an ownership stake. Highlighting James' qualities as a father, family man, and basketball ambassador, Smith did not mince words in sharing his respect and admiration for the Lakers' legend.

Smith said, "Know he's great. I know he's a great father, a great family man, a great basketball Ambassador and a great role model. I want him to get an ownership stake in the new Las Vegas franchise that the NBA decides to do an expansion franchise."

Advertisement

But only after a moment, Stephen said, “You think I enjoy having to say, 'Yo, bro you scared to shoot before our final series against Dallas Mavericks.' I don't enjoy it. We talk basketball, which was what used to piss me off about LeBron.”

“The second you give him major props for what do you accomplish? He'll soak it all in the second you criticize. Well, you know, I'm just trying to be here for kids. You know, just trying to do what's right for the community and it piss me off because that was a slick way of taking attention away from the basketball element and making it about something other than basketball, which was what we were talking about,” Smith added.

Also Read: Kamala Harris Meets Team USA Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics; Sends Them Off With Strong Message: ‘Bring Back That Gold’

LeBron James voted as the best player in Team USA training camp

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has once again displayed his extraordinary talent and work ethic, as he was voted the best player in the recent Team USA training camp ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Despite the unparalleled level of talent in the camp, including the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and Anthony Davis, the 39-year-old NBA legend stood out as the top national team player, as revealed in a straw poll conducted by The Athletic.

Not only that, Team USA head coach Steve Kerr also expressed his astonishment at LeBron James' relentless work ethic during the training camp, highlighting the Lakers superstar's unparalleled commitment and drive.

Kerr was "blown away" by LeBron's unwavering intensity on the court, prompting him to seek confirmation from former coaches Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra, who attested to the normalcy of LeBron's exceptional work ethic.

Also Read: ‘LeDream Team’: NBA Fans Go Wild With Crazy Name Suggestions for Team USA Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics