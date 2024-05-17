Stephen A Smith Reveals He Was Set for Tom Brady Like Netflix Roast but Sister Said ‘It Ain’t Happening’

Stephen A. Smith and ESPN's First Take program have garnered significant attention lately due to Smith's insightful commentary on current events in the world of sports.

Smith along with the show's host panel went on to discuss the recent controversial Netflix roast, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

However, to his ESPN colleagues, Smith also made a surprising revelation on him being called for the roast and he even went on to commit that he was completely okay with that and 'can take it'.

But, the developing collaboration did not happen as Stephen A. Smith's sister, Carmen, did not approve it and went completely against the idea.

Reminiscing the situation, Smith said, “They wanted to roast me. And I was going to do it, it doesn't bother me. I could care less, I can take it. My sister Carmen stepped in, 'Hell no! It ain't happening.'”

Carmen also put a full stop to the discussion and directed Smith to not go for it.

“She said, 'I'm pulling rank. You ain't doing that. End of discussion,” Smith added.

First Take Hosts Were Criticized for Comparing Stephen A. Smith With LeBron James

A recent discussion on ESPN's First Take involving a hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup between Stephen A. Smith and basketball icon LeBron James has sparked widespread criticism from NBA fans.

The contentious claim made by Stephen A. Smith, expressing confidence in making at least one shot out of 30 attempts against LeBron James, has triggered a firestorm of skepticism and disbelief among fans.

There have been many basketball fans who did not content with Smith’s idea with competing side by side to a five-time NBA All-Star

One of the fans was outraged at the First Take’s standard getting to the lower side and directly took on Smith and Company for the comparison.

