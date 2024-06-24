Stephen A Smith Slams Kelly Stafford For Revealing She Slept With Mathew’s Back Up QB To Make Him Jealous

Commentary, candid conversations, and opinions, Stephen A. Smith's name is at the top in the sports world. He recently took issue with Kelly Stafford, the wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kelly made a shocking revelation on the Off the Vine podcast.

She admitted she once dated Matthew’s college backup quarterback to make him jealous. Her words are all over the internet and Smith has reacted to it by asking “What would make you think that's okay”. In a new social media tweet, his bold questioning caption has fans in agreement.

Not just this, but during the podcast, Kelly shared that she dated Matthew’s backup to provoke him when their relationship was not serious. This incident occurred long ago when Matthew hardly completed his college career in 2008.

Now, it is breaking all charts and making headlines in the media. Here we take a look at the full conversation and Smith intervention.

Stephen A. Smith's Reaction to Kelly's Revelation

On 23rd June, Smith took to his X official account and added his snippet clip with a caption, “Kelly Stafford, what are you doing?”.The clip is from his show where he expressed his disagreement with Kelly revealing her past actions publicly.

He questioned why Kelly thought it was okay to admit she dated Matthew’s backup quarterback to make him jealous. Smith pointed out that men, especially athletes, have big egos and that this kind of revelation could hurt Matthew’s image and their relationship.

Smith asked, “How is it that y'all know that men have egos, and males are ego dominant? But you forget that when it comes to your own man”. Furthermore added, “If you are Mrs. Stafford, what could possibly make you think that it is okay for you to go home, after revealing to the public, 'I kicked it with his backup”

While Smith made it clear that he wasn’t attacking Kelly’s character, he mentioned meeting her once and thinking she was a nice person—he still believed her public disclosure was a bad idea. He ended his commentary by asking, "What would make you think that's okay?"

The early days of Kelly and Matthew's relationship

Kelly Stafford’s words take fans back to the early days of her relationship with Matthew at the University of Georgia. Their romance had its ups and downs. Kelly said she dated Matthew’s backup quarterback to get back at him for not committing to their relationship. She admitted she did this to make Matthew jealous, and it worked.

"I hated him, I loved him," she said. "I dated the backup quarterback to p** him off - which worked," she described Matthew as a sweet, southern gentleman, while the backup was a "bad boy" who made Matthew jealous.

Kelly added that Matthew and the backup lived in the same dorm, and he would see her car parked there.

One day, Matthew confronted Kelly by getting into her car and refusing to leave, saying, "He's not right for you." Kelly replied, "You can't tell me that!"

This incident made Matthew take her more seriously. Despite their rocky start, Kelly and Matthew now have a strong marriage, though her recent revelation has brought their past back into focus.

