Stephen A. Smith Slams Noah Lyles for Criticizing NBA Stars Calling Themselves World Champions: 'Appreciated Them Clapping Back’

In August 2023, American sprinter Noah Lyles, fresh off his gold medal wins in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships, stirred controversy by criticizing the NBA's use of the "world champion" title for its playoff winners.

During a press conference, Lyles remarked, "The thing that bothers me most is watching the NBA Finals and seeing 'world champion' on their heads. World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong, I love the U.S. at times, but that ain't the world... We are the world."

He pointed out that while international track and field competitions include athletes from numerous countries, the NBA primarily features teams from the U.S. and Canada. Now, Stephen A. Smith has responded to Noah Lyles. He faced significant trolling recently after the USA men's basketball team secured gold at the Paris Olympics.

With Team USA—composed of NBA stars—defeating France for the Olympic gold, criticism of Lyles has only grown. This victory reinforced the idea that NBA players are still the best in the world and deserve the title of "world champions."

Stephen A. agreed and reminded Lyles of his error in criticizing the NBA. "Noah Lyle, if you stop jumping around, screaming, and listening, NBA players are World Champions! Because the best of the best basketball players are on NBA rosters. I appreciated them clapping back at you," Smith shared.

Noah Lyles has not yet addressed the criticisms directed at him after the Olympics, and the trolling seems unlikely to stop anytime soon. Recently, Lyles found himself in controversy over Anthony Edwards' shoe deal with Adidas. In an interview with TIME magazine, he questioned why Adidas would launch a new shoe for Edwards, who has yet to appear in an NBA Finals, while not giving him the same recognition despite his achievements.

Advertisement

Although Lyles acknowledged Edwards' impressive skills and praised Adidas for their foresight in promoting him, he wondered, "How could they not see the same potential in me?" Lyles clarified on social media that his absence from Edwards' shoe launch was due to a scheduling conflict, not a lack of respect for Edwards.

He stated, "There's a rumor that I skipped the event because he doesn't deserve it. That's not true; he deserves his shoes—he's a phenomenal player. The issue was finding time amidst my prior commitments."

Fortunately for Lyles, he doesn't need to say much. After all, he is an Olympic gold medalist, having won the 100-meter race at the 2024 games and also earned a bronze medal in the 200-meter race. Despite the disrespect he's facing, no one can take away the fact that Lyles is a world champion.

ALSO READ: Trae Young Speaks Out on Being Labeled ‘The Next Stephen Curry’ During College Basketball: ‘Never Paid Too Much Attention’