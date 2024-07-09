Stephen A Smith Slams Ryan Garcia; Says ‘He Should Be Suspended Indefinitely’ After Racist Remarks

Stephen A. Smith is not holding back. Did you hear what he said about Ryan Garcia? In a recent video, Smith called for Garcia’s indefinite suspension. Why? Garcia’s racist remarks have stirred up serious controversy. Smith believes these actions are not just boxing-related.

Is alcohol and drug abuse to blame? Smith’s disappointment is clear. He once admired Garcia. Now, he’s questioning Garcia’s state of mind. Can Garcia ever regain trust and respect? The boxing world is buzzing. What’s next for Ryan Garcia?

Smith calls out racist attacks on black people

"Ryan Garcia, he should be suspended indefinitely," Stephen A. Smith said in his latest YouTube rant. Smith believes there should be "a disassociation with him from the sport of boxing." Why such harsh words? Smith explains, "the things that he's doing and the kind of trouble he finds himself in are not a byproduct of boxing."

According to Smith, these actions likely stem from "alcohol and drugs." He added, "We can slice it any way we want to, but that's just how it appears to be."

Smith, who has interviewed Garcia several times, expressed his disappointment. "I've been very fond of him but in the end as we look at him right now he definitely seems to have a screw loose," he remarked.

Smith's anger is fueled by Garcia's racist remarks. On a social media livestream, Garcia made offensive comments about Black people and Muslims. He shockingly stated, "I hate n*****s. I'm anti-black... I'm KKK. I hate n*****s... Hey, let's go bring George Floyd back to life and kill that n****r again."

These comments are beyond reprehensible. Garcia also targeted Muslims, saying he doesn't like "certain types of people," while refusing to apologize.

Smith summed it up: "Nobody is interested in being compassionate right now when you insult Black people, when you insult Muslims as he did in that video. Bringing up George Floyd, talking about calling himself a member of the KKK and all - he does not seem in his right mind. He seems out there and he has completely tarnished his career."

These statements from Garcia have caused a major uproar alongside his suspension , with Smith leading the charge for severe consequences.

What about Ryan Garcia's family?

In the wake of Ryan Garcia's racist remarks and subsequent suspension, his parents stepped forward with a heartfelt statement. They emphasized that the comments made by Garcia do not represent his true character or their family's beliefs. "Our son has recently made statements that did not align with his, or our family's true character or beliefs," they stated.

"Our family unequivocally does not support any statements he has made regarding race or religion. These do not reflect who Ryan truly is and how he was raised. Those who know Ryan can attest to this fact."

The family's statement highlights their commitment to distancing themselves from Garcia's controversial remarks while stressing their ongoing support for his mental health and well-being.

What are your thoughts on Stephen A. Smith's stance? Should Ryan Garcia be indefinitely suspended? Share your opinions and join the discussion below.