Stephen A. Smith Slams Steve Kerr for ‘Nonsensical and Insulting’ Remarks on Jayson Tatum’s Olympics Choice

An onslaught of criticism was directed at Steve Kerr for his decision to bench Jayson Tatum during Team USA's triumph over Serbia, a game in which Tatum never saw playtime. Detractors postulated that Tatum's unique blend of versatility and talent justified his turn on the court, considering he is a premier in the NBA.

Kerr defended his choices by pointing to his focus on matchups and lineups. In his view, maximizing team performance necessitated these decisions. Although he later conceded feeling "like an idiot" regarding his decision, he assured Tatum's inclusion in the lineup in forthcoming games.

It was not just a few but many who felt the same way. However, Smith on ESPN's "First Take" escalated the situation. He didn't mince words and stated outright that Kerr is "full of it" and is causing "problems" with his current lineup construction.

"Jayson Tatum ain't even 28," Smith said. "The man has been to five conference finals, two NBA Finals, first-team All-NBA the last three years, and in the process, swept KD (Kevin Durant) one of them years OK, let's keep that in mind and is the reigning, defending NBA champion… And before you even go out for warmups, you're letting him know, 'We got 10 players we gonna play before you.' 'We might not get you.' You have any idea how insulting that is?"

Stephen A. Smith portrayed Jayson Tatum as a prime NBA player. Despite not ranking among the endemic MVP contenders as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tatum has stood as the best, or at least one among the best; this depends on how you rate Jaylen Brown, his teammate in Boston Celtics, collectively holding their stature in the league in last four years.

"The Stephen. Smith Show" saw the expert making no compromises. He asserted, "Tatum has it. He isn't someone you bench. His 17-minute play, with four points in the recent game, doesn't matter. I don't really care if he scores nothing. He shouldn't have zero minutes because there are 10 guys who shouldn't have precedence over him. That's 'Nonsensical."

Therefore, an expanded role for Tatum in Team USA was projected, given the talent of the roster. Even though some predicted he might not be a starter for the Americans, at the very least, he was anticipated as an early reserve player from Steve Kerr's team bench.

Post-game, Kerr communicated with the press about Tatum while bringing up Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, a starter against Serbia who didn't get any playtime against South Sudan.

"The beauty of the Olympics is none of that crap matters," Kerr said. "And I know everyone's going to write about it, but none of that crap matters. We're just trying to win every game and win a gold medal, and it's an incredibly pure feeling — and the guys are committed to each other, and they're not going to worry about any of that."

Kerr announced that Embiid and Tatum's Celtics teammate Jrue Holiday will start for Team USA in their final group play game against Puerto Rico tomorrow. The Americans have secured a place in the quarterfinals, which will begin on Tuesday.

