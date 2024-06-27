Stephen A Smith Talks About Two Teams That Can Pick Bronny James in 2024 NBA Draft

After the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft concluded, guard Bronny James, a former member of USC basketball, wasn’t picked. James, though, has an opportunity to be chosen on Thursday night during the second round. The talented guard could end up at two elite teams, according to ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, and the Lakers are surprisingly not one of them.

Rumors that James might sign with the Lakers have Smith dubious. He believes that playing alongside his father, LeBron James, and the new head coach, JJ Redick, could be a distraction that would be best avoided by all. Smith, in turn, suggested that James could be pursued by the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. During a First Take episode, he and guard CJ McCollum of the New Orleans Pelicans discussed their rationale.

What did Smith say?

Smith said, “When I think about Bronny strictly from a basketball standpoint, I would tell you Denver and Philadelphia are teams that come to my mind. Simply because [their] number one option on offense is their bigs. They are the focal point, so [James] as a guard coming off the bench, who is known more for [his] defensive prowess than offensive abilities, can learn more.”

Can Bronny be assigned to the G-League with the Lakers?

Smith thinks James won't be under as much pressure to score if he plays for the Nuggets or 76ers because they probably wouldn't expect him to. James could contribute and advance within the organization by utilizing his defensive prowess. However, if James is sent to the G-League, Smith believes he will succeed with the Lakers.

When the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft starts, it will be interesting to see which team selects James.

