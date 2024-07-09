Stephen A Smith to Land Sensational Five-Year USD 125 Million ESPN Contract, Thanks to Pat McAfee

Stephen A. Smith, one of ESPN’s most prominent voices, is on the brink of signing a monumental five-year, $125 million contract with the network. The deal, which would make him ESPN’s highest-paid talent, comes at a time when Smith’s strategic negotiations and consistent performance have set him apart.

A key factor in his success? The contrasting persona of his colleague Pat McAfee.

Leveraging Contrast: Stephen A. Smith vs. Pat McAfee

As Smith navigates his contract renewal , he finds himself in a uniquely advantageous position. ESPN’s management has lauded him for his professionalism and team-player mentality. This stands in stark contrast to Pat McAfee’s more controversial and independent approach.

While McAfee has garnered attention for his appeal to younger audiences and ability to book top-tier guests, his tendency to challenge authority has often put him at odds with network executives.

McAfee’s outspoken nature and independent streak—highlighted by public spats with executives and off-the-cuff remarks—have only served to underscore Smith’s reliability. Insiders suggest that Smith’s steadfast loyalty and adherence to network guidelines have made him a more attractive proposition for ESPN.

“Stephen A. brings on only ESPN people; McAfee brings on Shams [Charania]. That’s the kind of thing Stephen A. Smith would never do,” noted one top TV insider as per Front Office Sports’ report.

Stephen A. Smith is a proven performer for ESPN

Smith’s track record speaks volumes. His flagship show, First Take, continues to dominate morning viewership and consistently outperforms rivals. In June, First Take averaged 451,000 viewers compared to 56,000 for Skip Bayless’ Undisputed on FS1. The show has not only sustained but increased its audience, boasting 23 consecutive months of year-over-year growth.

Beyond First Take, Smith’s versatility is evident in his contributions to NBA Countdown, The NBA in Stephen A’s World alt-cast, and SportsCenter.

Smith’s current $12 million-per-year deal expires next July, and he has made it clear he aims to become the highest-paid talent at ESPN. With the network preparing to launch its direct-to-consumer flagship next year, his timing couldn’t be better.

ESPN executives, including Burke Magnus, have praised Smith’s relentless work ethic and willingness to take on diverse roles within the network. “Nobody works harder than him. He is everywhere all the time,” Magnus said in a recent podcast interview.

Stephen A. Smith’s path to $125 million

While McAfee’s lucrative $17 million-a-year deal initially set the bar, Smith’s response has been nothing short of strategic. He publicly praised McAfee, acknowledging the role such high-profile deals play in elevating the salary standards across the industry.

ESPN’s recent successes and strategic moves further bolster Smith’s value. Smith’s potential new deal, expected to range between $20 million and $25 million per year over five years, would make him ESPN’s first $100 million talent, surpassing even the network’s marquee signings of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

