Stephen A. Smith wants Deion Sanders as new Texas A&M head coach despite 4 straight losses with Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes have had four back-to-back losses this 2023 season, but despite that, Stephen A. Smith wants head coach Deion Sanders to join Texas A&M as head coach.

Let’s see what the famous sports journalist said about the retired NFL legend:

Stephen A. Smith on Deion Sanders joining Texas A&M

Texas A&M recently fired their head coach, Jimbo Fisher, on Sunday, freeing up an opportunity for the University’s next head coach. According to Stephen A. Smith, this opportunity should be grabbed by retired NFL legend Deion Sanders.

During the recent episode of ESPN’s show called Get Up, Stephen A. Smith shared his interest in having to see Deion Sanders become the next head coach for Texas A&M.

“I don’t think they’ll do it, but Texas A&M, Prime Time Deion Sanders in the SEC, that needs to happen,” said Stephen A. Smith.

Interestingly, with Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have lost the last four matches against Arizona, Oregon State, UCLA and Stanford.

The NFL legend is 4-6 with just 2 more games left for them in the season. If the team wins these matches, they will become eligible for the bowl.

Colorado’s next match is against Utah, who will be facing the Buffaloes after the last huge-margin 63-21 win on November 26, 2022. After one whole year, the two will be facing each other once again. Let’s see who wins the game this time.