Stephen A Smith’s 2016 Rant Resurfaces Amidst Mikal Bridges Trade to New York Knicks

An old take from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has resurfaced, in which he claimed that Mikal Bridges and his 2015-16 Villanova Wildcats teammates lack NBA-caliber talent and wouldn't succeed in the NBA.

This opinion is now ironic as Mikal Bridges from that Villanova team, has just been traded to Stephen A. Smith’s favorite NBA team — the New York Knicks, in a blockbuster deal that's setting the NBA world abuzz.

Stephen A. Smith’s wild take about Villanova players from 2016

Back in 2016, Stephen A. Smith made some bold comments on his show First Take before the 2016 NCAA championship game between Villanova and North Carolina.

On April 4, 2016, during a conversation with his then-co-star Skip Bayless, Stephen A. stated, "Villanova doesn’t have a real NBA prospect on this squad."

At the time, this comment might have seemed reasonable, but fast forward to 2024, that take has not aged well at all. Several players from that championship-winning Villanova team have gone on to have successful NBA careers, proving Smith's prediction wrong in a big way.

What's even more hilarious is that even Stephen A's then co-star on the show, Skip Bayless also agreed with him, saying, "No, they don't."

Stephen A. Smith’s irony

Stephen A. Smith was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and he has been a die-hard Knicks fan since childhood. He regularly roots for the Knicks on First Take.

However, the irony of his 2016 take about Villanova players has become evident now, as FOUR players from that Villanova team are currently on the Knicks roster. Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and Donte DiVincenzo have all become key figures in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson has emerged as a Knicks superstar and was named to the second-team All-NBA in 2024, while Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo have built solid careers as crucial role players, as they are now crucial glue guys of the Knicks.

Lastly, adding to Stephen A’s irony, the Knicks recently traded for Mikal Bridges from that same Villanova squad who is an elite defender and wing player. This trade reunites several of Stephen A.'s "non-NBA prospects from Villanova" on his favorite team, the Knicks. The situation highlights how NBA careers can unfold unexpectedly and serves as a humorous twist of fate given Stephen A. Smith's earlier comments.

Mikal Bridges blockbuster trade

The blockbuster trade sending Mikal Bridges to the Knicks has set the NBA world abuzz. The Nets agreed to trade Bridges for Bojan Bogdanovic, four unprotected first-round picks, a protected first-round pick, an unprotected pick swap, and a second-rounder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This trade reunites Bridges with his former Villanova teammates, creating a championship-caliber lineup for the Knicks. The Villanova reunion at the Knicks was often observed and teased on several occasions as Bridges met his former teammates multiple times after games, further fueling speculation and adding to the narrative that Bridges has a desire to play for the Knicks.

Finally, the Mikal Bridges to Knicks trade is now official and the reunion of Villanova players consisting of Bridges, Brunson, Hart, and DiVincenzo positions the Knicks as serious contenders for the upcoming seasons. Most importantly, it showcases the extraordinary success of Villanova's 2016 team in the NBA.

