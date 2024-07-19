Stephen A Smith’s Mammoth ESPN Contract Slammed by Fox Sports' Veterans in Latest Rant

Overpaid contracts are a hotly debated issue in the American sports sector. Fans are bombarded by the media with contract figures and salary specifics, especially in the NBA off-season. The salaries of pundits and analysts, on the other hand, are equally surprising to sports fans. These often surpass the pay of coaches and a few players who are currently active. One such example is Stephen A. Smith.

Smith, the experienced ESPN analyst, was recently called out by Rob Parker and Chris Broussard from Fox Sports Radio for his hefty salary. However, he has previously been in the news for the same issue.

What’s the controversy?

In 2019, he inked a $60 million, five-year deal, which was said to be the biggest salary ever given to an ESPN staff member. Smith's pay was even higher than most NBA coaches, except for Gregg Popovich of the Spurs, causing quite a stir. But as time went on, the Heat's Eric Spoelstra and the Warriors' Steve Kerr surpassed him with their contract extensions.

As Stephen A. Smith prepares to extend his contract, he finds himself embroiled in controversy once more. It's also expected that this would shock everyone, even the seasoned analyst. Regarding contracts and pay, Parker and Broussard made a petty remark about Stephen A. Smith without thinking twice.

What did they say?

Broussard said, “We work just as hard as Colin Cowherd. He’s making more than us. His show generates way more.” Parker further pushed it, saying, “Way more than us.” Notably, Cowherd and The Odd Couple work for the same network, Fox Sports.

Chris Broussard further said, “We work as hard as Stephen A. He’s about to get paid like he’s a freaking quarterback or something like he’s Justin Jefferson or something.” Interestingly, Justin Jefferson, a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings, makes $35 million on average a year.

What is Stephen A Smith’s upcoming mammoth salary?

NBA insider Michael McCarthy reports that ESPN is anticipated to offer Stephen A Smith a $125 million, five-year contract extension.

McCarthy said, “Sources have relayed that his new compensation could eventually come in between $20 million and $25 million per year over five years.” With this extension, he will earn more money than any other NBA coach and become the highest-paid individual in the broadcasting sector.. no wonder other people are not happy about this.

