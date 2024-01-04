Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Relationship Timeline - All you need to know!

Stephen Curry, a renowned American professional basketball player, presently represents the Golden State Warriors in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, he was raised in North Carolina. His father, Dell Curry, was a former NBA player, and his mother worked as an educator.

Starting his collegiate journey at Davidson College in North Carolina, Curry earned two Southern Conference Player of the Year titles and secured spots in two All-American teams.

The Warriors selected him in 2009, and he has remained with the team throughout his professional career in California.

Throughout his career, he has garnered acclaim as a seven-time NBA All-Star, a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, and a three-time NBA champion.

Widely esteemed as an extraordinary shooter, Curry's influence extends to reshaping basketball by inspiring teams across various levels, from high school to the NBA, to adopt a greater focus on three-point shooting.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha first crossed paths at their shared church in Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was 15 and she was 14. They reconnected later in Hollywood, embarking on their inaugural date in 2008.

Their marriage took place on July 30, 2011, in North Carolina. The couple shares three children: Riley Elizabeth, Ryan Carson, and Canon W. Jack. Celebrating their decade-long union, they renewed their vows, emphasizing their enduring commitment.

Their relationship is often described as a resilient, affectionate partnership marked by mutual support for each other's professional pursuits.

2003: Teenage Crossing: Stephen & Ayesha's Story

Stephen and Ayesha initially met when they were 15 and 14 years old. Ayesha recalled, "We were merely youngsters back then.

He was the charming boy at church who caught every girl's attention, but I presumed he might not be the one for me."

Stephen jokingly responded, "I can't recall the precise moment I first noticed her. There wasn't a dramatic scene with the wind blowing through her hair and a glowing backlight."

July 20, 2008: Ayesha's ESPYs Encounter

On July 20, 2008, in Los Angeles, Ayesha, who had relocated for modeling and acting, encountered her future husband.

He was in town for the ESPYs, where he received an award for Breakout Athlete. "I had no idea what the ESPYs were," she mentioned to PEOPLE.

Interestingly, Ayesha had a strict "no athletes" dating policy. She explained, "In a paper from my high school theater class where we listed traits we wanted in a partner, I wrote, 'No athletes because they tend to be arrogant.'”

2008: First Date Boulevard Surprise

The restaurateur reminisced about their initial date on Hollywood Boulevard during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in June 2019. Recalling, "I drove to pick him up in my '98 Astro van.

He sported 3XL shorts, a true sign of the times. That marked our inaugural date."

When inquired about their activities, Ayesha mentioned, "We visited Madame Tussauds. We were just 18 and 19 then, which explains a lot. And we grabbed chai tea lattes."

Reflecting on their date, Ayesha highlighted Stephen's demeanor, stating, "He impressed me with his humor and playfulness, completely contrary to my initial expectations."

Ayesha later recounted their first kiss to the New York Post, describing, "Mid-conversation, he suddenly leaned in like a stealthy intruder.

At first, I was taken aback and said, 'No.' Then I realized, 'Oh, this is what's happening.'”

2008: Ayesha's Journey to Stephen's Heart

Ayesha ended up being the one pursued by Stephen after a shift in dynamics. Recounting the experience, she mentioned, "I confessed my love to him first, and he responded, 'I feel like I love you too, but I want to be certain before saying it.'" Distressed, she drove home in tears.

Despite having to wait several months, Stephen ensured that the moment he expressed his feelings was memorable for Ayesha.

"While watching a movie, he whispered 'I love you' into my ear," she reminisced, noting the presence of their and her parents, as well as their siblings.

She was overwhelmed because she knew his words held genuine meaning.

July 2010: Stephen's Surprise Proposal

In 2016, Stephen remembered orchestrating the scene for his proposal to his parents.

"We planned to pretend we were heading to a family cookout," he explained. "Upon arriving at the house, I stopped in the middle of the driveway, knelt, and began my speech.

Little did I realize that the entire family was watching from the window."

Ayesha also recounted the heartwarming moment to the Charlotte Observer. "He asked me if I recognized our location. It was [in my parents' driveway] where we shared our first kiss," she recounted.

"He drew me closer, expressed heartfelt words, and then lowered to one knee. I was completely taken aback.”

July 30, 2011: Stephen and Ayesha's Wedding Day

On June 30, 2011, the teenage sweethearts got married in a North Carolina ceremony at the Ballantyne Resort, where around 400 of their closest friends and family gathered.

The bride donned a strapless gown featuring a full skirt and a detailed floral decoration below the waist.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry Welcome Daughter Riley Elizabeth

In July 2012, ESPN announced that the couple welcomed their first daughter, Riley Elizabeth, expanding their family by one.

July 10, 2015: Curry Family Welcomes Second Baby Girl, Ryan Carson

The family welcomed their second baby, Ryan Carson, later on, further expanding.

Stephen uploaded a photo of Ayesha holding the baby after the birth, with the caption, "Feeling immensely blessed! All I prayed for was a healthy baby and @ayeshacurry. #prouddaddy.”

July 30, 2017: Ayesha's Heartfelt Message to Stephen

Ayesha expressed her deep love for her spouse on their 6th wedding anniversary through an Instagram post, stating, "Literal then and now! Happy 6th wedding anniversary my love! I don't know where the time has gone. It definitely feels like just yesterday, except we have two babies and lack of sleep to show for it! Not to mention a ton of bomb memories. I love you so darn much that there's not much I can say here because it won't nearly amount to how I feel. "The man is the head, the woman is the neck and she can turn the head anyway she like." kidding! But goodness do you put up with my antics. And for that I love you 20x infinity."

Meanwhile, Stephen referred to Ayesha as his "everything," posting a heartwarming video of them making silly faces in the car with the caption, "My woman, my life!”

February 2018: Ayesha Curry's Joyful Revelation of Pregnancy

In February 2018, Ayesha revealed her third pregnancy by posting a photo on Instagram wearing a T-shirt labeled "Preggers," jokingly questioning, "Heyyy, how did this happen?"

She further added, "Curry, party of five. Feeling incredibly blessed... and a bit under the weather. Yippie!”

July 2, 2018: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Welcome Baby Boy Canon

On July 4, 2018, Stephen officially announced on Instagram that he became the proud father of a baby boy. In his caption, he disclosed the baby's name, Canon W. Jack Curry.

Ayesha, on her part, shared more details about their baby's birth. Writing, "Our lovely baby boy, Canon W.

Jack Curry, born on 7/2/2018," she expressed their surprise and joy for his early arrival, emphasizing their excitement and gratitude. She also mentioned their now-expanded family of five.

Later in the year, Ayesha elaborated on their son's unique name, revealing that during their honeymoon, she and Stephen had chosen his name.

Recounting that they had initially selected another girl's name for Riley but kept Canon, a name they associated with France, one of their cherished vacation spots.

She explained that the name holds a French origin, meaning young wolf, a choice Stephen embraced as they consider themselves a tight-knit "wolf pack.”

July 30, 2019: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrating 8 Years of Love and Growth

Ayesha expressed her continued admiration for her spouse during their eighth wedding anniversary, stating on Instagram, "My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!"

Similarly, Stephen conveyed a comparable sentiment, posting a video of him and Ayesha raising their glasses.

"We've grown stronger despite life's highs and lows," he remarked. "Perspective is everything, and mine is crystal clear! That amazing person right there, @ayeshacurry ... that's my beloved partner…”

May 2021: Ayesha's Young Motherhood Reflections

Ayesha disclosed her need to prioritize personal time early in her marriage with Stephen, emphasizing the emotional weight of her decision.

She revealed on The Skimm's podcast, 9 to 5ish with The Skimm, that she chose to focus on herself, only to discover she was expecting a baby unexpectedly.

During her early 20s, Ayesha, who always felt a drive for entrepreneurship, struggled with conflicting aspirations, feeling the need to harmonize them.

Realizing she was evolving rapidly while others might still be exploring their identities in college, she reflected on the challenge of assuming multiple roles at a young age.

Expressing her determination to pursue her aspirations, she reflected, "I held onto my ambitions and believed there had to be a way to achieve both.”

August 2, 2021: 10th Wedding Anniversary Stephen and Ayesha's Heartfelt Tribute

The couple celebrated 10 years of marriage on June 30, 2021. Two days later, they exchanged loving messages on Instagram.

Stephen captioned a collage of photos that seemingly came from the couple's milestone celebration in Antares, saying, "I'm thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit every single day! Sexy as can be inside and out, you continue to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are.

You've blessed me with the three dopest humans around. You are the key to everything that I do."

He concluded by expressing excitement for the next chapters ahead and emphasized being lucky to still be in love with his best friend.

Ayesha also referred to the athlete as her best friend in her post, writing, "My love! My adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married, y'all."

She added, "It has felt like the blink of an eye. @stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day, happy day!”

August 26, 2021: Curry Family Empowers Future Launch of Women's Athletics Initiative at Davidson College

The power couple initiated a charitable project at Stephen's former school, Davidson College, in August 2021.

They aimed to support young women in sports by providing financial aid, mentorship, career prospects, and community engagement. Stephen discussed the program's beginning in a video released alongside its introduction.

In the video, he expressed, "Strong, powerful women have significantly influenced my life, shaping who I am today. As a father of two girls, I aspire to ensure they grow up without limitations on their potential.”

September 2021: Stephen and Ayesha Celebrate A Decade with a Vow Renewal Ceremony

Stephen surprised Ayesha with a beautiful vow renewal ceremony a few weeks ago, and he orchestrated the event, even choosing Ayesha's dress himself.

Ayesha, an author of cookbooks, marked their tenth anniversary by sharing the special occasion on her Instagram, posting a picture of their outdoor ceremony. She wore a long-sleeve lace gown, while Stephen, the athlete, opted for a gray suit.

Ayesha expressed her joy, mentioning their three children's involvement in the ceremony. Their eldest, Riley, officiated, while their younger children, Ryan and Canon, escorted Ayesha through their backyard.

In her Instagram post, she described the experience as a dream come true, something she never imagined could happen in such a meaningful way.

She concluded by expressing her love for Stephen and the unforgettable nature of the moment.

February 10, 2022: Stephen and Ayesha's Joint Venture on HBO Max

In February 2022, Stephen and Ayesha initiated their latest collaborative business endeavor by premiering the game show "About Last Night" on HBO Max. Both Stephen and Ayesha assumed roles as co-hosts and executive producers.

According to Ayesha, the project aimed to facilitate more meaningful bonding time between the couple.

She mentioned during the show's launch that they had always desired to collaborate and create something together, especially centered around the concept of a date night.

"We've always wanted to do something together, and we've always wanted something centered around a date night," she explained.

"Although we don't have many date nights, we genuinely enjoy them. So, we thought, 'Hey, this is a perfect opportunity to get some work done while also enjoying some date nights.' It's as simple as that.”

June 16, 2022: Steph Curry Clinches Fourth NBA Title Ayesha's Heartfelt Celebration

Ayesha enthusiastically supported her husband as his team, the Golden State Warriors, easily won Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics with a score of 103-90.

Point guard Curry, who has now secured his fourth NBA championship, received the MVP title for the series.

On and off the court, she showed unwavering support for him. After the victory, she shared numerous photos on her Instagram account, commemorating the triumph.

In one of her posts, she expressed her immense pride in @stephencurry30 and the @warriors, stating, "I am incredibly proud of @stephencurry30 and the @warriors !!! #wcfchamps #wcfmvp God is great!"

July 30, 2022: Stephen and Ayesha celebrate their 11th anniversary

In July, the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with a vacation in the South of France. "Today we celebrated 11 years married!" Ayesha captioned a series of photos of them from their getaway. "It's truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything.

Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than halfway to 20! That's crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating. I love you @stephencurry30 !"

Stephen also shared a sweet tribute on his Instagram page, writing, "11. My Ish! Loving this journey with you more and more. Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what's next?

That's the best part! through it all, we keep growing and loving each other. The next chapter begins… I Love You! > < 1 Corinthians 13:8.”

June 16, 2022: 11 Years of Love Stephen and Ayesha's Anniversary Getaway

In July, the couple marked their 11th wedding anniversary by vacationing in the South of France. Ayesha shared a sequence of photos from their trip, captioning them with enthusiasm about celebrating their 11 years together.

Stephen also contributed by posting a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram, expressing love, gratitude for their journey, and the anticipation of the future.

He emphasized their ongoing growth and affection for each other, referencing 1 Corinthians 13:8 while looking ahead to the next chapter in their lives.

September 1, 2022: Ayesha Celebrates His College Graduation After 13 Years

During his graduation ceremony from Davidson College, Ayesha showcased her support for Stephen by posting a video on Instagram.

She shared a proud moment as her husband, dressed in a cap and gown, received his diploma on stage. In the caption, she expressed immense pride, stating,

"I cannot adequately express how proud I am! Stephen, you are the epitome of commitment!

Your unwavering dedication to pursuing and achieving your goals is unparalleled.

You're exceptional, truly one of a kind. @stephencurry30, I adore you! YOU DID IT!" Following his departure from school for the NBA draft, the athlete accomplished his degree in sociology in May 2022, after a gap of 13 years.

October 26, 2022: Ayesha and Stephen Curry Championing Philanthropy on Town & Country's Cover

Town & Country's philanthropy issue featured the couple as they represented their nonprofit, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

In an Instagram post, the couple expressed, "We are just starting our mission to combat childhood hunger, ensure quality education for students, and establish safe spaces for children to be active. @townandcountrymag, thank you for sharing our ongoing journey. This is only the beginning.”

July 30, 2023: Stephen and Ayesha Curry Celebrate 12 Years of Love and Togetherness

While vacationing in Italy, the couple marked their 12th wedding anniversary with celebration.

Ayesha expressed her joy on Instagram, stating, "Being married to my best friend and the love of my life for 12 years.

We've had 15 years of dates and cherished moments. There's still so much more ahead. I have an immense love for this man! Feeling incredibly blessed."

Meanwhile, Curry took to Instagram separately, declaring, "My Woman. I love you more than words can express. I'm grateful for every shared experience we've had.

Through the highs, the lows, and the ways life has drawn us closer, I continue to feel blessed by God. You've brought me immense joy and happiness from the very first day.”

