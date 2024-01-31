Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Kids: Everything About Riley, Ryan and Canon

Stephen Curry, an acclaimed American professional basketball player, gained fame for his remarkable shooting skills. Born on March 14, 1988, in Akron, Ohio, he presently plays for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

Curry has achieved the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) title twice, participated in seven NBA All-Star games, and secured three NBA championships during his career.

His wife, Ayesha Curry, identifies as a Canadian-American, juggling multiple roles as an actress, cookbook author, and cooking television personality.

A fascinating story of love materialized when Stephen and Ayesha Curry encountered each other as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina.

They tied the knot on July 30, 2011, marking the beginning of a robust and enduring bond.

Ayesha temporarily put her acting pursuit aside when she discovered her pregnancy with their first daughter, Riley.

Meanwhile, Stephen witnessed his NBA career propelling forward. The couple later welcomed two additional children, Ryan and Canon.

Their relationship is a testament to their mutual support in each other's professional pursuits.

Ayesha delved deep into her passion for culinary arts while Stephen reached significant milestones in his basketball career.

Their enduring love and dedication to one another remain evident as they continuously nurture their family and cheer for each other's professional hits.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry is a proud father of three offspring. He has two daughters named Riley Elizabeth Curry, born on July 19, 2012, and Ryan Carson Curry, born on July 10, 2015, alongside a son, Canon W. Jack Curry, born in 2018.

The article continues to offer a closer glimpse into Stephen Curry's parenthood.

ALSO READ: Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s Relationship Timeline - All you need to know!

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's first kid - Riley Elizabeth Curry

Riley Elizabeth Curry was born on July 19, 2012. Even as a toddler, her personality captivated many when she took center stage at a post-game press conference at only 2 years old.

Her cute yawns and sassy comments like "You're too loud, Daddy," instantly made her a viral sensation. Fans declared her as the genuine MVP of the 2015 NBA finals.

As Riley grew older, she had several heartwarming moments with her parents. In 2022, Riley, alongside her sister Ryan and parents, Stephen and Ayesha, attended the ESPY Awards and posed in matching black-and-white outfits for family pictures.

Riley seems to be keen on carrying on her parents' legacy. Despite Stephen's insistence that there was "no pressure" for his children to follow his sporting career, he mentioned that Riley expressed an interest in volleyball.

Beyond sports, Riley also demonstrates her mother's influence by honing her culinary skills.

Recently, a grown-up-looking Riley accompanied her father to a women's basketball game at Stanford University. Dressed in a pink tie-dye hoodie with her hair styled in long braids, it was a charming father-daughter bonding time.

On April 23, 2023, Riley and Stephen celebrated the Golden State Warriors victory over the Sacramento Kings in the fifth NBA playoffs game by doing their distinctive handshake.

In a touching tribute to Riley on her 11th birthday in July 2023, Ayesha Curry shared several current photos of her daughter, including an intimate shot of the mother-daughter duo enjoying dessert in bed.

"Time has flown by, and we cannot believe that our firstborn is already 11!" she captioned the post, expressing her pride over her "sweet, smart, talented, captivating" daughter.

Ryan Carson Curry - Stephen and Ayesha Curry's second child

Stephen and Ayesha had their second daughter, Ryan Carson Curry, join their family on July 10, 2015. "I'm wayyyyy up I feel Blessed! God is Great," Stephen wrote in an Instagram post while sharing a photo of their first daughter, Riley, cradling her new little sister.

Advertisement

Though Ryan has yet to determine her interest in sports, she has spent a considerable amount of time on the basketball court, cheering her father on.

Accompanied by her mother and sister, she watched several of Stephen's playoff bouts with the Golden State Warriors and attended multiple victory parades after the team cemented their championship.

Before Stephen's NBA Finals win in 2022, an endearing moment was caught on camera where Ryan was seen giving her dad a high five from the crowd.

This occurred after game five of the Western Conference First-Round NBA Playoffs.

In May 2019, Stephen and Ryan also revealed a memorable manifestation of their father-daughter bond.

In an episode of 'Stephen vs The Game', the NBA MVP was seen managing Ryan's hair into a ponytail, displaying his versatility beyond basketball, to his daughter's amusement.

Ryan and Riley, like their mom, are fervent members of Beyoncé's fan club, the Beyhive. Ayesha shared an adorable video in December 2020 capturing the girls' reaction to a special package from the iconic singer.

Ryan reacted with excitement to a black bodysuit with sheer sleeves held up by Ayesha, her response was "Mommy, I love it!"

For her 7th birthday in July 2022, her parents Stephen and Ayesha expressed their affection through heartfelt posts on their Instagram accounts.

Stephen and Ayesha Curry's third kid - Canon W. Jack Curry

In February 2018, the couple, Stephen and Ayesha, announced the expansion of their family. By July 2, 2018, they were introducing their first son, Canon W. Jack Curry to the world.

Ayesha mentioned, "We preset his name and also had another girl's name in handy, but we didn't use it for Riley," she confessed.

"The name Canon always clung to us. We frequently visit France, one of our preferred vacation spots, Canon is a French name signifying 'young wolf,' which appealed to Stephen as it's symbolic of our wolf pack."

Canon's persona has already begun to show signs of development, being the friendliest kid among his siblings.

"He's at the tender age of 4 and is about to start pre-K, yet he acts as though he has just enrolled in middle school," Stephen amusedly noted.

"To witness his enthusiasm, thinking he has become his school's favorite before officially attending school, is incredibly amusing."

Advertisement

Ayesha defined Canon as an archetypal boy, emphasizing that he has already taken a liking to basketball, although there were moments of confusion about what his father's profession entails.

Advertisement

"For a considerable duration, he was under the impression that his father was a professional golfer due to the pandemic resulting in the basketball season's suspension," she mentioned.

"Only recently has he begun to grasp the fact that his father and uncles are basketball players, which has been a thrilling revelation for us."

In June 2022, Ayesha displayed Canon's skill set, filming the little one skillfully dribbling two basketballs simultaneously.

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA All-Star game starting lineup raises eyebrows with Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry's absence