Stephen Curry Almost Cried After Kevin Durant Won 2018 Finals MVP, Reveals Former Warrior

The Kevin Durant era was one of sheer supremacy for the Golden State Warriors, but it also included a lot of turmoil. In an appearance on Gil's Arena podcast, former NBA veteran Nick Young spoke about some of the Warriors' internal instability and stated that Stephen Curry nearly cried before losing the Finals MVP to Kevin Durant in 2018.

Steph Curry was upset with his performance

Nick Young on Gil's Arena podcast said, "I remember they were neck and neck -- KD and Steph. And then Steph had one bad game, and Durant was hitting. In the locker room, Steph's head was down and damn near tears after a win. He wanted to win that b*tch. Durant was trying to give it to him because he won the year before, but Steph couldn't make a shot. It was the lowest he scored in the Finals."



Young's “one bad game” comment was for Game 3 of the 2018 NBA Finals. Steph had scored 64 points in the previous two games, while KD had scored 52. However, Curry was only able to score 11 points in Game 3, matching his lowest performance in the NBA Finals since 2016. And, while the 10-time All-Star made a comeback in Game 4 with 37 points, it wasn't enough to match KD's 43 in Game 3.

Kevin Durant is a 14-time All-Star. He joined the Warriors in 2016 after leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder. His arrival heralded the beginning of the franchise's strong run, and his time alongside Stephen Curry remains one of the league's finest two-man games.

Kevin Durant and Steph Curry were neck-to-neck in competition to become the final MVP

The 2018 NBA Finals were not known to be very competitive. The Warriors were in their second season together, and they faced the fatally outmatched Cavaliers led by LeBron James. The Warriors won the series 4-0, with an average score margin of 15 points throughout the four games. Durant garnered seven MVP votes, while Steph received only four.

Curry and Durant were initially tied for Finals MVP after the first two games, but that changed in the following two games. The 6'2" point guard only scored 11 points in Game 3 and had a difficult outing, allowing the Cavaliers to make things interesting down the stretch. If Kevin Durant hadn't scored 43 points, the Warriors could have lost that key game in Cleveland.

Curry ultimately responded with 37 points in Game 4, but it was insufficient to earn him Final MVP honors. He wouldn't take home the trophy for himself until 2022, after winning his fourth title.

While Steph and Durant never showed anger toward one another, their collaboration lasted only three years, and it's easy to understand why. The Warriors were and will always be Stephen Curry's team, and Durant's entrance sparked a power struggle that made things difficult for everyone.

