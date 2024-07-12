Stephen Curry and LeBron James Reveals Impact of Barack Obama in Team USA; DETAILS Inside

USA basketball celebrated its 50th anniversary just a day ago. The current roster of Team USA for the Olympics in Paris was crammed into the room with legendary coaches and past players. Former President Barack Obama spoke forcefully as he exited the esteemed 2024 roster on this historic day. He told LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and the other attendees, "Y'all better win." Obama's popularity and respect remained unaltered even after his presidency ended seven years ago.

His insightful speech appeared to have the right impact on Team USA. They sought retribution on Canada for upsetting them during the FIBA World Cup 2023 in their first exhibition match. In the arena in Las Vegas, they accomplished it with the well-known man. Reporters were curious about the stars' reactions to seeing Barack Obama after they had secured the victory. LeBron James spoke kindly of his "friend" without holding back.

What did LeBron James say about Obama?

James said, “It’s always a treat, you know, you get to talk to one of the greatest people this world has ever seen, in my opinion. I think his vision, his mindset, and his words are always resonating in more ways than one. To be able to sit down with a former president, a friend of mine. I call him a dear friend; it’s awesome.”

What did Steph Curry say?

Stephen Curry, unlike his colleague, was not ashamed to acknowledge that he was enthralled with the legendary figure whom he continues to consider as his president.

Advertisement

Steph said, “Then to have President Obama, you know he’s great with the microphone. Inspired by his words. It was cool to set us off into this journey this summer by celebrating the 50 years of USAB and what we’re trying to do this summer. I got goosebumps while he was talking. I got goosebumps watching you know all those in the room, and makes you feel good about who you represent.”

Steph Curry got in trouble with Obama for his comments

Obama and Curry have had multiple meetings. The two forged a strong bond among themselves. But in 2018, the basketball legend almost jeopardized everything by speaking carelessly on the "Winging It" podcast with Vince Carter.

Curry refuted the US moon landing achievement in 1969. Afterward, he tried to defuse the situation by saying he didn't want to spark any conspiracies. However, once spoken, it cannot be undone. The 44th President of the United States of America, a fervent patriot, took issue with Curry's remarks.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: John Stockton Shockingly Dismisses Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant From GOAT List; Here's Who He Chose?