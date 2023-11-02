Stephen Curry becomes first NBA player to score a three in 250 consecutive games, find out who else comes close

On Wednesday night, the Sacramento Kings visited the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Basketball marvel Steph Curry, whose astounding performance this season has caught everyone's attention, scored 42 points, snagged five rebounds, provided five assists, and two steals, all in just 30 minutes on the court.

In the Wednesday match, this two-time MVP created a new record in the annals of NBA history.

Stephen Curry now holds the unique distinction of being the first-ever NBA player to accomplish a three-point score in 250 consecutive regular-season matches.

Recognized widely as the NBA's premier shooter, Curry has successfully made more three-point shots than any other player, with an impressive tally of 3,417.

Before Wednesday's game, the 4-time NBA champion boasted superior averages of 33.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while maintaining an impressive shooting average of 55.8% from the field and 47.1% from the three-point zone.

Top three players following Stephen Curry on the list

Kyle Korver - 127 games

Kyle Korver holds the title for the second-longest record in the NBA for making at least one 3-pointer in regular season games consecutively.

His 127-game streak which ended on March 5, 2014, saw him making 337 three-pointers, shooting an impressive 47.6% from the 3-point line.

The streak started on November 4, 2012, and finally broke the previous record of 89 games held by Dana Barros on December 6, 2013.

He also made 10 consecutive 3-pointers during early warm-ups for his first game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 19, 2017.

Dana Barros - 89 games

Dana Barros, on the other hand, stands third in the NBA record for the longest consecutive regular season games making a minimum of one 3-pointer. His 89-game run ended on January 12, 1996.

This accomplishment was set during the 1994-95 season, while he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the streak ended, Barros still managed to finish the game with 17 points and 10 assists.

J.J. Redick - 72 games

J.J. Redick holds the fourth-longest NBA record for making at least one 3-pointer in consecutive regular season games.

His 72-game streak ended on December 5, 2014, wherein he outdid Dana Barros's previous record of 60 games on February 3, 2014.

Despite this end, Redick managed to finish the game with 17 points and 3 assists, proving his efficient three-point shooting skills with a career total of 1,950 three-pointers.

