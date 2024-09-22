Stephen Curry Bows Down to Fans for Overwhelming Response During His China Tour: ‘What a Trip…What a Time’

Steph Curry recently wrapped up his eventful tour in China, where he encountered overwhelming support and enthusiasm from his fans despite some disruptions. The Golden State Warriors' standout player expressed his gratitude and fond memories from the tour in a heartfelt message to his Chinese fans.

His journey was aimed at promoting his Curry Brand under Armour signature line, and although faced with challenges like canceled events and overcrowding, Curry's appreciation for the warm reception remained unwavering.

In his latest tweet, Curry wrote,”Dear China, what a trip, what a tour, what a time.”

Accompanied by Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox, Curry experienced a whirlwind of fanfare throughout his trip, with fans flocking to greet the basketball star at every juncture. The overwhelming response led to unforeseen adjustments in Curry's itinerary, including the unfortunate skip of his planned visit to Xi'an.

Despite the chaotic turn of events, Curry's positive outlook and gratitude towards his Chinese fans shone through, hinting at a potential future visit where he hopes to explore more Chinese cities and make up for missed opportunities during this tour.

However, Steph received an open heart welcome from his fans in China. Paying back, he delighted fans during his recent China tour by bringing his famous ‘Night Night’ celebration to the enthusiastic crowds.

This iconic gesture, which gained popularity during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, has become a defining part of Curry’s on-court persona and is now garnering global attention as he promotes his brand store.

Starting his tour with great excitement, Curry made stops in major cities like Chengdu, Shenyang, and Shanghai, marking the opening of the first Curry Brand store and the release of new shoes, including a line for NBA player De’Aaron Fox. Despite some logistical challenges, such as a canceled event in Xi’an due to overwhelming crowds, fans remained extremely enthusiastic across the country.

The pinnacle of Curry’s tour was the electrifying game in Shanghai at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium, where over 10,000 fans gathered to witness his play. The atmosphere was electric as Curry entertained local basketball enthusiasts in a friendly match, capping off the game with an impressive three-pointer and celebrating with his signature ‘Night Night’ gesture, igniting the already charged crowd.