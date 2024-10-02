Stephen Curry Discusses the Significance of His Warriors Extension Over a Lakers Move

Stephen Curry solidified his commitment to the Golden State Warriors this offseason by signing a one-year, $62.6 million extension. This deal keeps Curry with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. During media day, he explained the significance of getting the extension finalized.

Speculation about Curry potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers gained traction after he removed the Warriors from his Instagram bio, fueling rumors of a possible trade to partner with LeBron James. However, by signing the one-year extension, Curry has temporarily silenced those trade rumors. While there have been suggestions of complicated multi-team trades, Curry is unlikely to join the Lakers unless he requests a trade.

"It's no secret—I’ve always had the goal of being a Warrior for life and staying competitive in the process," Curry said. "It's rare to find players who stay with one team for their entire career. By extending my contract, I wanted to make sure there were no distractions or speculation throughout the season."

Curry added, "Regardless of what happens this season, next season, or even the one after that, my focus is on playing at the highest level I can. I'll do my part to help this team win, and everything else will work itself out in time. That's the mindset I’ve chosen."

Confident in the Warriors' ability to stay competitive, Curry concluded, "Until I’m proven otherwise, I believe we can continue to be a relevant, winning team."

After the Warriors' 46-36 record last season kept them out of the playoffs, there was speculation that Curry might consider leaving. By signing the extension, Curry put an end to those rumors and ensured he wouldn't become a distraction for the team.

Advertisement

Curry agreed to the extension because he believes the Warriors' front office can build a title-contending team. However, they haven't done anything this offseason to justify his confidence.

The Warriors have added notable players like Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson, and De'Anthony Melton. While they are solid players, none significantly improve the team. I don’t believe they make the Warriors much better than they were last season, which is concerning.

To be fair, the front office did pursue Paul George, so they’re not ignoring the need for help. But just trying isn’t enough—they must find a way to bring in another star soon.

Curry continues to play at an elite level, averaging 26.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in the 2023-24 season. But given his age, he likely only has a few more years of playing at this level. The Warriors need to maximize their chances of winning during this window.

Advertisement

If they can’t get Curry a co-star within a year or two, I hope he considers asking for a trade. He’s too talented to spend his final productive seasons on a team struggling to make the playoffs. I want to see him compete in meaningful games, and it would be unfortunate if the Olympic final was his last high-stakes contest.

ALSO READ: Jimmy Butler Opens Up On Miami Heat’s Contract Extension Situation: ‘I Gotta Go Out’