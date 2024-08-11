Stephen Curry Drops Hint About His Participation With Team USA For 2028 LA Olympics After Paris Gold

Team USA secured the gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics by defeating France 98-87. Stephen Curry, who led all scorers with 24 points, played a pivotal role in the victory by making crucial shots in the final minutes.

His performance, highlighted by a series of four three-pointers, including a deep three-pointer with 35 seconds remaining, demonstrated his ability to perform under pressure and his leadership on the court.

This victory marks Team USA's fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in men's basketball and earned Curry his first Olympic gold medal. Reflecting on this achievement, Curry acknowledges that this may be his only opportunity to win an Olympic gold medal.

"This might not come around again," Curry said, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press. "It was very, very special.”

At the time of the next Olympics, Curry will be 40 years old. Despite showing minimal signs of slowing down, the next Team USA roster will likely feature emerging stars from the NBA's new generation.

LeBron James has confirmed that he will retire from Olympic play after the 2024 Paris Games, ruling out participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. After leading Team USA to their fifth consecutive gold medal with a 98-87 win over France, James reflected on his future with the national team and expressed that he could not envision playing in the Olympics four years from now.

"I can’t see myself playing in Los Angeles 2028. I didn’t see myself playing in Paris 2024 either. But four years from now, I can’t see it."

At 39 years old, James played a crucial role in winning gold for Team USA, scoring 14 points, grabbing 6 rebounds, providing 10 assists, and making 2 steals in the final. He averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game throughout the tournament, showcasing his enduring impact on the game. His stellar performance earned him the MVP title for the 2024 Olympics, further cementing his legacy in international basketball.

Curry ensured that his Olympic experience was memorable by making 17 three-pointers in total during the final against France and the semifinal against Serbia, helping Team USA secure their fifth consecutive gold medal. As a two-time NBA MVP, Curry is on a path to the Hall of Fame, and his Olympic performance adds another significant chapter to his remarkable legacy.

